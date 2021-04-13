Cannon Asset Managers founder Adrian Saville joining Genera Capital

The founder of Cannon Asset Managers, Adrian Saville, has announced that he will be leaving the company after 22 years. Saville has resigned from his role as CEO to join Genera Capital, a private and independent global multi-family investment office.

Saville, who founded Cannon Asset Managers in 1998, described his move over to Genera Capital as strategic. Speaking to the BizNews Power Hour, Saville said “It was a personal choice. For me it was time to move on and do something new and different. Strategically, to work with Genera Capital and Raymond Goss is a really good fit, in that there is a really good culture [at Genera Capital].

Delighted to share my news on joining Genera Capital. pic.twitter.com/jsNPgPB7K6 — Adrian Saville (@AdrianSaville) April 12, 2021

Saville will join the Johannesburg-based company as an investment specialist. Speaking to BizNews founder Alec Hogg, Saville noted that he will still fullfil his role as a media commentator and professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), at the University of Pretoria.

“I have my professorship at GIBS – which I’ve had since the early 2000s. It’s an important part of my profile and career. It’s a big way of contributing to the country, industry and public policy.” Saville teaches in a number of fields at GIBS, including macroeconomics, strategy and investment finance.

Read also:

(Visited 82 times, 82 visits today)