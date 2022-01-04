Nearly four years after the commission began, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first of three reports to president Cyril Ramaphosa on the findings. The second and third part of the report are expected to be handed over at the end of January and February respectively. “It is a very special day today when the commission is able to deliver to the president part one of its report. It has been a gruelling four years of the commission,” Zondo said. He added: “In a few days’ time, we will complete four years since the announcement of the commission. Three years of that was the oral hearing of that commission. We would’ve liked to hand over a complete report. It has not been possible but we will deliver part 1.” Part 1 includes South African Airways and its subsidiaries, The New Age newspaper and its controversial business breakfasts and the South African Revenue Service and public procurement in the country. – Justin Rowe-Roberts

