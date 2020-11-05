The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
US presidential contest down to wire – With insights from the Wall Street Journal
Betting shops in Europe have Joe Biden set to win the election, after rollercoaster 24 hours for bookies. Analysts caution that there is likely to be political bickering for a period, with Donald Trump threatening legal action to challenge a Biden victory. Click on the graphics below from our partners at the Wall Street Journal for live updates.
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
Race tightens as Trump wins in South, Biden sweeps West Coast
