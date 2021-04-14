EOH streamlines operations as loss narrows

“Our business, while smaller from a revenue perspective due to the strategic disposal of non-core assets and exit of under-performing businesses, is now a more sustainable business delivering better quality of earnings. We have seen a significant reduction in one-off costs and are confident that our legacy issues are now under control. The local and global economy remains constrained as we have seen the negative impact on some of our clients. However, we have also seen increased cloud uptake and spend on automation and application development in line with global trends since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the coming months, our focus will be on deleveraging, enhancing margins and remaining antifragile.” – Stephen van Coller, CEO