German organisation Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has published a report accusing luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz of using ‘cheat devices’ to manipulate emissions ratings on its turbodiesel-engined motorcars.

DUH, which examined a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E350d Bluetec, discovered a spike of up to 500% in harmful NOx gases (poisonous nitrogen oxide) during testing of the five-year old executive sedan. This particular motor vehicle meets Euro 6 standards, which stipulate the permitted level of NOx for diesel-engined cars at 80mg/km.

This is according to Autocar, a UK-based motoring magazine which also reports DUH’s tests relate to just a single model, but would apply to myriad Mercedes-Benz models equipped with the same powertrain. In the recent past, the luxury brand’s parent company Daimler had to recall 774,000 diesel cars following an investigation by the KBA. The German association found “unauthorised defeat devices” in four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz diesel engines with an SCR filter using AdBlue to reduce emissions.

At the time of the KBA investigation, Daimler (the 13th biggest carmaker and largest truck manufacturer) argued automakers are allowed to switch SCR filters off in diesel engines for engine longevity. Many have argued this has allowed carmakers to exploit loopholes in order to have vehicles appear cleaner in testing facilities while spewing higher levels of harmful emissions in daily driving.

According to DUH’s analysis, six of the defeat devices in the E350d luxury saloon pertained to the vehicle’s SCR system (reducing the quantity of AdBlue cleaning fluid used). Two affected the six-cylinder turbodiesel’s exhaust gas recirculation system.

What is AdBlue?

AdBlue is used to reduce the NOx emissions of diesel engines. The liquid is a mixture of urea and deionised water that is sprayed into a vehicle’s exhaust system. When combined with exhaust emissions, it breaks down harmful mono-nitrogen oxides present in a diesel exhaust.

The environmental group did not provide a figure for the affected cars, but approximated the vast majority of vehicles equipped with the six-cylinder diesel (both Euro 5 and early Euro 6a and 6b derivatives) will be affected. This includes several Mercedes models, including the GL and G-Class SUVs.

Speaking to Autocar, federal managing director of DUH Jürgen Resch remarked the German luxury car producer cannot claim the devices were required for engine protection. “The reason is as simple as it is cynical: it is about maximising profit at the expense of the environment and the health of the city dwellers,” he said. Daimler has denied the allegations levelled against the company.

In 2015, one of the world’s largest automakers, Volkswagen, landed itself in hot water after an emissions scandal tarnished the company’s reputation. Known as Dieselgate, it decimated the trust consumers had in the Wolfsburg-based brand, especially in the United States. Previously holding a chunky 70% of the US diesel passenger car market, Volkswagen fitted software to more than half a million diesel cars in America (over 10 million worldwide) that allowed the vehicles to sense an emissions drive cycle test, as set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to Car and Driver, the diesel Volkswagen’s were fully compliant with local emissions laws – when in test mode. However, when driven normally, the vehicle computer switches over to a different mode, which the US publication reports significantly changes “the fuel pressure, injection timing, exhaust-gas recirculation and, in models with AdBlue, the amount of urea fluid sprayed into the exhaust.”

Numerous models from the VW Group were affected, including high-end Audi and Porsche diesels.

Reuters reports the scandal cost the company €31.3 bn in fines and settlements. In the US, customers were offered buybacks and, for those who decided to keep their cars, cash amounts for diminished resale value. Top management at the company faced severe penalties; ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged in a US indictment with fraud and conspiracy.

In South Africa, all diesel VW vehicles adhered to local emissions standards set at the time.

