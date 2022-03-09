OrbVest launches two new projects

BizNews founder Alec Hogg hosted entrepreneurs Martin Freeman and Justin Clarke of OrbVest to share their views on the impact of the Ukrainian war on the Commercial Real Estate sector, as well as the hang over caused by COVID on retail, office, and the Medical office segment in the United States. Also of interest was the launch of two new projects in Boynton Beach, Florida and in Phoenix, Arizona, both projecting returns above 10% (Internal Rate of Return) in US dollars over the 5-year investment period. Plus what else is in store for the rest of 2022.

OrbVest, established almost a decade ago, sources, acquires and manages stable, profitable medical commercial real estate in fast-growing states and cities across the USA. Click here for more information.

