A poison pill and $44bn are not enough to stand in the way of Elon Musk’s quest to take social media giant Twitter private. Now other businesses and personalities have joined his capital raise. As Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover nears a conclusion, the ever-controversial South African-born entrepreneur’s quest for free speech saw him sell a stake in Tesla. Twitter has been known to censor content deemed dangerous by the company and has been criticised for its left-wing bias. Despite the Twitter board’s attempt to prevent Musk from gaining a leading stake in the company by adopting a poison pill, which would dilute the Tesla CEO’s position, they eventually relinquished their opposition after Musk presented his financial plan for the company. However, many of the employees at Twitter seem to be resistant to the takeover; one executive, Vijaya Gadde – who earned a mind-boggling $17m in 2021 – reportedly burst into tears in a meeting about the future of the company. This comes as Musk looks to reduce executive salaries and cut jobs of Twitter management. Musk has gained further funding for his acquisition of Twitter by taking loans out against his most successful venture, Tesla, as well as paying a portion out of pocket and gathering capital from other investors who believe in the democratization of the platform. More in this article from The Wall Street Journal. – Ross Sinclair

Elon Musk Gets $7 Billion in Fresh Financing for Twitter Deal

A Saudi prince, Larry Ellison and a bitcoin exchange are among a group of 19 investors who have committed more than $7 billion to back the Tesla CEO’s bid for Twitter

Elon Musk has assembled a group of investors including a Saudi prince, Larry Ellison and a bitcoin exchange to pony up more than $7 billion to back his bid to buy Twitter Inc.

Tesla Inc.’s chief executive has received letters committing about $7.14 billion from a group of 19 investors. The biggest contribution comes from Prince al-Waleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, who agreed to retain his nearly $1.9 billion stake in Twitter following Mr. Musk’s takeover, the disclosure said.

