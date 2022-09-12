For the past three weeks South Africa’s largest asset managers – and particularly Coronation, Allan Gray and Ninety One – have been accused of profiteering at the expense of retail investors. This came in the wake of detailed analysis by Ranmore Funds founder Sean Peche, who holds both CA and CFA qualifications, which showed South African investors were paying much higher fees than their counterparts elsewhere in the world. Coronation’s head of Personal Investments, Pieter Koekemoer, presents the other side of the story in this Right of Reply discussion with Alec Hogg of BizNews.com. In it he argues that Peche’s analysis is not a fair comparison; he addresses the Coronation incentive model (30% of pretax profits as a bonus); responds to Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka‘s scathing attack in Coronation’s culture – and explains why it has taken so long for the JSE-listed company to respond.

Pieter Koekemoer on Coronation not responding immediately to Sean Peche’s analysis

The reason we did not immediately respond to Sean’s analysis was quite simply that we have found over the years that it’s not that useful for competitors to get involved in public arguments about the relative merits of different funds and product offerings. What you often end up doing is undermining the integrity of the entire savings system. So our initial response was to deal with this directly with clients and other stakeholders on growth questions. So it wasn’t really about ignoring business, it was really about not wanting to muddy the waters and get into an unseemly public altercation with what is effectively a competitor. That was the initial thinking over the last couple of days. I mean, a lot of the coverage on the topic moved from being a fairly general commentary on industry practice in South Africa to what felt like a much more specific Coronation focus. That’s part of the reason we decided yesterday that it’s worthwhile to reach out to you. And the second thing is we are about to publish a response of sorts to Sean’s analysis to financial advisors on Monday, and I thought it was a good time to talk to you as well, given that we are going to put it out formally into the public domain. That relates to some of the points that we’ve made here, which, by the way, we also are very happy to share with Biznews for full publication.

On the performance fees

In thinking about the conclusions that Sean reached, quite clearly, if it is true that we are effectively ripping off South African clients by charging unjustifiable fee levels, that’s a very serious allegation and it deserves to be aired and it also deserves a response. And I think the bottom line from our perspective is that in our view, the analysis was fatally flawed. As briefly as I can…there are serious series of errors or omissions that I think we’ve made in the process. I think the first one is the implication that most local unit trust funds have performance fees, and that’s just not factually correct. I mean, it’s in the Coronation range and out of 23 random nominated funds, 18 firms representing 81% of assets under management charge fixed fees, only five funds, variable fee structures that adjust upwards or downwards with performance. Our balanced plus fund, which was the target of Sean’s initial piece where we ask questions about the performance produced by the large balance funds in South Africa – that’s included in the funds charging a fixed fee. And that fee is competitive, with the local market somewhat below the average of its ten largest competitors. I think these two things became conflated. Just to clear the record there, that is one of the largest funds that was initially focssed on and there is no performance related fee structure. The second issue, which wasn’t really Shaun’s area, is just a consequence of regulatory disclosure rules, was that effectively, and is not a sole competing style of total expense ratios with current performance. And the reason that arises is because these are regulatory requirements to disclose the one-year type expense ratio for funds at the most recent audited financial year that brings no correlations here in the September. So we are a few weeks away from that. Effectively the total expense ratio disclosed in the fact sheet that he used in his analysis for our Global Optimum Growth Fund was 11 months out of date. And so the total expense ratio relates to different performance periods. Again, this is not the error in Shaun’s analysis. I mean, there is confusion in the disclosure. But just to clarify that, if we look at the most recent 12 months’ total expense ratio for two, the growth it has before, it’s because a total expense ratio of 0.5 7%, includes a discounted management fee of 4.52%, which is dramatically lower than the information that was available on the fact sheet that Sean looked at. And that’s basically a variable fee structure in action where the fee declines when fund performance declines.

On whether Coronation uses benchmarks in their fact sheets against peer groups

So we have very recently – earlier this year – for Coronation, converted the benchmark from an index composite to a peer group benchmark. And importantly, remember that that’s a fund that charges a fixed fee. So the benchmark has no bearing on the fee that we collect from investors. The reason we did that was primarily because it’s very difficult to find a consistent benchmark across the various managers in that space – there’s no prescribed or standardised composite benchmark for a rate 28 compliant multi-asset fund for a classic balanced fund. And so these are funds that can raise up to 75% in equities, will have some bonds, will have an offshore allocation that’s set by, whatever, 28 laws. Not too long ago it was 25%, then 30 or 45%. And there’s no standardised regulatory prescribed benchmark for the category, nor is there an industry agreement as to what the appropriate benchmark would be. And there would be many different opinions across the different vintages as to what constituent benchmarks to use and what benchmark weights to use. So, really for comparability’s sake, I mean, the feedback we got from the market was raw, the use of the average, like most of our competitors. That’s why we converted. And also to get away from the technical problems you have with benchmark reconstitution when regulatory changes, figuring out what the new levels will be, potential time lags depending on benchmark availability in South African equity markets.

In the midst of an intense media industry, participants started to grow very concerned about concentration risk in our benchmarks because of the ever increasing share of the market made up by Naspers. And the market started looking for better cap benchmarks. I mean, the first one that was introduced was the cap and also index. And this would be really getting into benchmark. But asset managers prefer that the shield is a weighted version of the index because that’s a more accurate reflection of what’s actually earned in South African portfolios. But it wasn’t a cap visit. So I think we moved to the problem from the Swix index that we preferred to the CAP All-Share because we thought the CAP was more important in 2015. Few years later, in 2018, CAP Swix was introduced. But now you need to decide when you charge the benchmark again? And then at some point we move to cap weeks, you know, so all these sorts of complications arise in setting those benchmarks. There are a lot of decisions to be made that, with the benefit of hindsight, could sometimes look either foolish or as if you’re trying to manipulate the system.

On if Coronation can take any positives from this and if they’ve spoken to the other two firms, Allan Gray and Ninety One

So, no discussions with the other two. IT managers need to make up their own mind on how they deal with these things. I think that one big positive out of this is that scrutiny is always a good thing, you know. So there’s absolutely no problem with shining a light on what the actual practices are in an industry. Unfortunately, sometimes things get complicated, which then lead you to conclusions that we’ve felt were completely unfounded. And so the big lesson for me out of this was really to try harder to introduce complexity into the funds we offer to the broad retail market. We need to work much harder to make sure that we put proper explanations in the public domain. And that’s what we started doing by updating facts, disclosure, and we’ll continue to work on that. So that was definitely a positive.

