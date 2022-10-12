Elon Musk enters the fragrance industry with ‘Burnt Hair’ 

Elon Musk is one of the most successful serial entrepreneurs in the world. Having made a video game at age 12 which he sold for $500, he started his career early. He then went on to create zip 2, an online alternative to the yellow pages, which he sold for over $300m. His online bank X.com later became PayPal, which was bought by eBay. Musk then followed his dream of space exploration with SpaceX. Soon afterwards came Tesla, his electric car and clean energy company. He also co-founded OpenAI, a non-profit focused on ensuring AI remains friendly to humanity. He also created Neuralink, a company making efficient machine-brain interfaces that can increase the rate of bandwidth sending and potentially reconnect severed nerves for those suffering from disabilities. He is currently looking to dip his toes into the world of social media by acquiring Twitter. Perhaps his most curious venture has been The Boring Company, whose goal was to dig routes underground to avoid traffic. He has also sold flame throwers with the name “not a flame thrower”. But the entrepreneur’s most recent product reaches new heights of curious: a perfume called “Burnt Hair”. More in this article from Bloomberg – Ross Sinclair

Musk Launches New ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume With Fragrance of ‘Repugnant Desire’

By Low De Wei

(Bloomberg) – Elon Musk is promoting a new perfume, as the world’s richest man continues a track record of turning what ostensibly start out as jokes into sought-after products.

Musk announced the scent — called “Burnt Hair” and described as “the essence of repugnant desire” — in a tweet Tuesday, before changing his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman.” A separate product page posted by Boring Co., Musk’s tunneling company, listed the fragrance at $100 a pop, and Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold.

The billionaire had said in an earlier post in September that Boring Co. would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd.” He wrote Tuesday that getting into the fragrance business was inevitable given his last name, tweeting in jest: “Why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer has a history of launching products based on jokes that his massive fanbase has sought after as collectibles. A limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers sold by Boring Co. in 2018 to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest. He has also used items to mock investors betting against the electric-vehicle maker, including a Tesla Tequila based on an April’s Fools’ Day gag and a pair of satin short shorts (priced at $69.420) to mark a victory over short sellers.

Musk has said that Boring Co. plans to make a functional so-called Hyperloop in the coming years — a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system — although significant hurdles remain, including securing permits for projects and passing environmental studies.

