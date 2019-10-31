SA company takes maggot farming to the world

There is a growing awareness that humans will have to find alternative sources of protein for themselves and their animals. With rampant population growth, global warming and seas that are overfished; insects are increasingly seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to meat as a source of protein. As someone who grew up with a monkey in the house that relished centipedes as a snack that she happily crunched her way through; the idea of eating insects is stomach churning. Before you judge, we rescued a monkey from another home where it was in a cage and let it roam free on our property. Insects may not be an agreeable source of food for many humans, but it has unlimited potential as a source of food for animals. And as food sources become scarcer, many of us may have to be forced to get over an aversion to eating insects. It is also worth remembering that maggots proved to be useful in WWI to clean the wounds of soldiers. A South African maggot farmer that is leading the charge for sustainability and alternative protein sources is AgriProtein. Not only does the company provide an alternative source of food for animals, it uses organic waste to raise black flies. The flies larvae are harvested to produce protein meal. One of their products is MagOil, a high energy oil derived from the black soldier fly larvae which polar explorer Robert Swan, who was born in Durban said helped him to survive a gruelling 600 mile walk to the South Pole. The company’s green credentials are impressive as it is turning waste into food and now it is planning to expand internationally. – Linda van Tilburg

Leading maggot farmer to expand from Cape Town to California

By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) – The company behind the world’s first industrial-scale maggot farm based on organic waste plans to kick off its international expansion with a plant in California next year, taking advantage of two global problems: a shortage of protein and an abundance of trash. The plant in Jurupa Valley will be followed by operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, and is part of a drive by AgriProtein and a handful of competitors worldwide to tap into demand for high-grade protein for fish and poultry feed and offer a solution for the unwanted organic waste that cities and farms produce. “The world is long on waste and short on protein,” Jason Drew, AgriProtein’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.The California operation will be modelled on the facility in Cape Town, which rears black soldier flies on about 250 metric tons of organic waste daily. The flies’ larvae are then harvested to produce 4,000 metric tons of protein meal a year. At any one time, including eggs, there are 8.4 billion flies in the factory. The plant also produces 3,500 tons of fatty acid oil and 16,500 tons of frass, or maggot droppings, which is used as fertilizer. Each facility costs about $42m to build and can generate $13-$15m in annual revenue. AgriProtein is competing with the Netherlands’s Protix BV, France’s Ynsect SAS and Innova Feed, Canada’s Enterra Feed Corp and US company EnviroFlight LLC. All use the black soldier fly, except Ynsect, which breeds mealworms.