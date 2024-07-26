Springbok songbird KB Motsilanyane storms the business world, inspired by Kolisi and ‘uncle Rassie’

Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane led her compatriots in a stirring rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika before the Loftus clash between the Boks and Ireland. On social media, it has been described as “the greatest ever.” KB read the crowd well, a skill that will serve her well as she pivots towards the business world where she aims to support other artists with management, direction, and advisory services. Yet, she remains committed to following the Boks wherever they compete and her seventh album, recorded with songwriters from Norway and Sweden, will soon hit the airwaves. In an interview with Biznews, KB says she draws inspiration from the courage of the Springboks, Captain Siya Kolisi’s confidence, and the way Springbok coach ‘Uncle’ Rassie Erasmus “does not mope” when the Boks lose a match.

In a recent interview with Linda van Tilburg from BizNews, KB Motsilanyane, a South African artist, recounts her exhilarating experience singing the national anthem at the Springbok match against Ireland. Initially, she was thrilled and overwhelmed by the honor, feeling an intense rush of excitement upon receiving the request. Motsilanyane reflects on the emotional impact of the moment, describing it as an extraordinary experience that deeply resonated with her as an artist.

Although not initially a passionate Springboks fan, Motsilanyane admired the team’s global stature and spirit. Her admiration grew after performing the anthem during their 2022 match against Wales, where she felt a profound connection to the team and the crowd. During her performance, she adapted to the crowd’s energy, turning her microphone towards them to enhance the communal experience, which created a magical atmosphere.

Influenced by her parents’ background in music and education, as well as iconic artists like Miriam Makeba and Letta Mbulu, Motsilanyane draws inspiration from their legacy. The Springboks, particularly under Siya Kolisi’s leadership, symbolize courage and humility, motivating her to embrace confidence and authenticity in her career.

Motsilanyane’s journey from a small village to the international stage highlights the evolving opportunities for South African artists, aided by the digital age. She is currently working on her seventh studio album and has transitioned to a more business-focused role in the industry. She advises aspiring artists to stay true to themselves, embrace their unique stories, and maintain a positive, grounded approach to their careers.

Linda van Tilburg (00:00.31)

Can you walk us through that experience of singing the national anthem at the Springbok match against Ireland?

KB Motsilanyane (00:00.40)

Firstly, receiving that phone call saying, “Could you sing the national anthem for us?” I remember the first time I got the call, the gentleman was giving me all the information, and I said, “Yes, I’d be happy to. It would be my honour.” At the end of the call, he asked me if there was anything else I’d like to know, and I said, “No, I need to get off the phone because I want to scream,’ Because it is such an honour, such a privilege to get such a request. When you are there, seeing the Springboks, the world champions, and the crowd, and everybody there, you have to deliver this anthem. I cannot even describe the feeling. It is a beautiful feeling, and I think for any artist, getting the opportunity to do it is incredible.

Linda van Tilburg (00:01.33)

Were you a Bok fan before this?

KB Motsilanyane (00:01.36)

I was not so much a Bok fan, but I knew the Springboks because of their global presence. I had been to their first tour after they won the World Cup, the trophy tour, in Joburg CBD.

So, I knew the team and loved the spirit they embody and what they bring to South Africa and South Africans as a whole. They won me over the first time I sang the anthem, which was in 2022 when they played against Wales. When I got to see the team for the first time, I truly felt that connection and a deep sense of being part of it.

Linda van Tilburg (00:02.27)

You just sensed that the crowd wanted to sing. So, you turned your microphone to the crowd. How did you judge the mood there?

KB Motsilanyane (00:02.33)

The first time when I did sing the anthem, I remember that there was a point, you know, because as the anthem goes, the crowd gets so involved in the song. And I kept struggling to hear myself when I was hearing the crowd in my earphones. So I thought to myself, you know, if this opportunity comes up again, it would be so great for the world to share how the stadium is sounding like. But you also cannot predict what’s going to happen. You cannot predict, you know, if the crowd will also follow what you are doing.

So, it’s almost like a split second thing where as it was building towards that, I thought, my gosh, what if they don’t understand what I am trying to do? But I just felt it. I just felt it. I just thought to myself, you know what, let me just go with it. It was like jumping off a cliff, to be honest. And the crowd caught me. They caught on. They sang along. And I could not believe what I was seeing. It was so magical. It was really amazing. It was an absolute goosebumps moment.

Linda van Tilburg (00:03.47)

It was an absolute goose bumps moment. What inspired you? Who are your role models?

KB Motsilanyane (00:03:57)

Firstly, I come from a village called Moruleng in Pilanesberg in the Northwest province of South Africa. My parents are songwriters who compose choral music and write literature. They love what they do and share it with everyone. Everywhere I go, someone will say, “Your mom taught me,” because they’re also teachers. “Your mom was my teacher,” “Your dad was my principal,” and so on. In the industry, I’ve come to admire artists like Mama Miriam Makeba and Mama Letta Mbulu, whose music I love. Also, Abigail Kubeka, a beautiful vocalist who’s now doing more acting, is still in the industry and performing, which is quite inspiring to me.

Linda van Tilburg (00:05.01)

So, what do the Springboks embody for you as a South African?

KB Motsilanyane (00:05:08)

Courage. Courage. I sometimes play very small because of my background, because of where I come from. But on the two occasions where I got to sing the anthem, Siya Kolisi was the captain and he has told his story about his background and where he comes from. And when you see him in person and you see just how confident he is and the courage that he has, and how in control he is of his environment, but still extremely, extremely humble, that for me struck a chord. And

It encouraged me to just be comfortable with myself and be confident in what I do. Once you show and demonstrate that confidence, then everyone else will come along with you. And with South Africa, we know that we’re always dealing with the dynamic of race and colour, but the Springboks have demonstrated that it’s not about that. You are a South African, and when you have a role that you need to perform, you must just go out there and do your best.

Another thing that stands out for me a lot with the Springboks is I always look out for Uncle Rassie [Eramus’] comments when they didn’t win a match. Trust me, they don’t mope. He says, we didn’t do a good job. Sorry about that. On to the next. We are still here. And I think that is how they’ve managed to rally all South Africans’ support. And that is what I have learned, even as far as two weeks ago from them.

So, you learn from Rassie. I did. Look, we don’t always have a coach as artists, or just as people. We are human before anything else. Just learning how to navigate awkward situations is something we grapple with a little bit. I’ve seen that in Uncle Rassie, and I’ve seen that in the president, President Cyril Ramaphosa, where we say something bad about him, and then he comes back and jokes about it. He says, I saw you and I’m able to take it and address it. He doesn’t just pretend it didn’t happen.

So, I think those are the things that I’ve become very conscious of, especially because I realize we’re living in a time where we have to be conscious citizens. As artists, we have a position of influence. We have to be very aware of what message we’re putting out there and how we’re encouraging upcoming South Africans, not just artists, but from all walks of life, about the roles and responsibilities we have as citizens. The future of the country is in our hands, and we can’t just wait for someone to change the narrative for us. We have to do it ourselves.

Linda van Tilburg (00:08.10)

How difficult is it to go from South Africa to the international stage? Because we’ve got somebody like Tyler who just went global. So how difficult is it? Do you want to do that?

KB Motsilanyane (00:08:25)

So, when I started as a dancer and lead singer for Richard Loring’s African Footprints, my first international performance was at the Royal Variety Show in London. I was so afraid, coming from a small village. How could I expect the world to receive and understand me? It was harder then, but now, with the digital world, it’s easier. People have embraced what South Africa is doing. We have champions like Tatjana Schoenmaker, Kgothatso Montjane, who just won Wimbledon, and Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane. Being intentional and clear about your space in the international platform is key now.

Linda van Tilburg(00:00:29)

So, apart from the singing and the acting, you know, what can we expect from you? What should we look out for?

KB Motsilanyane (00:09:40)

I’m currently working on my seventh studio album. I had stopped recording in 2012 because I didn’t want to be a singer anymore. But my publisher, John Fishlock, encouraged me to write some music with other creatives to see if I could get inspired again. So I went into the studio with songwriters in Norway and Sweden, particularly in Stockholm.

That experience reignited my passion for songwriting. However, I also wanted to approach my career with a more business-minded perspective. As I am now at an age where I need to contribute significantly to the industry I love, I recently graduated with a degree in business administration. Thank you!

I’m now focusing on the business aspects of being an artist. Once I have that firmly established, I aim to provide more support to other artists through management, direction, and advisory services. From my own experiences, I believe I can offer valuable insights and fill some of the gaps that exist in the industry

Linda van Tilburg (00:11:08)

Well, if a young girl from a village near the Pilanesberg comes to you and say, Gabie, I want to be you. How would you tell her to navigate her journey?

KB Motsilanyane (11:21:00)

I think a lot has changed since then. But for me, so firstly, you can’t be me. You can be a better version. You can be you and take from what I’ve learned and be absolutely amazing and be far, far better than me. I would tell them to stay true to yourself. And I say the biggest gift you can offer is your own story of where you come from.

Also, as I said the world is so much more open to what South Africa has to offer now. So come up with something amazing, something fresh, something that the world can firstly not imitate and just be able to appreciate from just you. The lessons are, you know, stay grounded and be observant. Just watch what is happening. Be aware of what’s happening around you, be able to read the room. It can save you a lot.

I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that I will not be accepted everywhere, even just in South Africa or in the industry. There are certain spaces where you’re not the one they’re looking for, and that’s okay. You have to be okay with that. It is a lot harder to swallow at first, especially when you’re an upcoming artist. But the sooner you get to understand that, the sooner you get to appreciate to appreciate your audience, people that are happy to listen to you, and would love to hear what you have to offer.

And have fun! This industry is fun. You’re getting paid to enjoy yourself. You’re getting paid to dance. You’re getting paid to sing. So have fun while you’re doing it and have a good support system around you.

Linda van Tilburg (00:13:12)

Well, you certainly read the room or the big stadium on that day. KB, thank you so much for speaking to us and the best of luck with your career. That was amazing, and we hope we see you at many other sports events. Well, and all the other things you do. Thank you so much. Thank you so much for having me. I look forward to performing in London very soon. And if I do, I will definitely meet you then. At least do.

