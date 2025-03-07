Rhinos go radioactive in the fight against poaching – Prof James Larkin

Every 20 hours, a rhino is poached in South Africa for its horn, with 35 rhinos lost in the Kruger National Park since the beginning of the year. The fight to protect these majestic animals is increasingly difficult, as rhino horn commands prices higher than gold, platinum, diamonds, and cocaine, according to Professor James Larkin from the University of the Witwatersrand.

In a groundbreaking effort, Professor Larkin and his team are combating rhino poaching by implanting harmless radioactive isotopes in rhino horns. This innovative approach leverages humanity’s aversion to radioactive materials, effectively “piggybacking” on existing detection systems at international borders. The technology rollout is set to begin in July, with inquiries already coming in from Botswana. While Professor Larkin is cautious about calling it a “silver bullet,” he sees it as a powerful new tool for anti-poaching rangers.

Edited transcript of the interview

Linda van Tilburg (00:03.137)

Professor James Larkin and his team at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa have discovered a novel way to save rhinos, which continue to be poached at an alarming rate due to demand in the East. It’s called the Rhisotope Project, and it employs nuclear technology that can be detected by radiation monitors at international borders. With me in the studio is Professor James Larkin from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Everyone has been searching for a way to address the demand for rhino horn from the East. What you’ve developed is truly interesting and may actually work. So, how does it function?

James Larkin (01:06.628)

It works on two fronts, to be honest with you. First, we use people’s natural aversion to radioactive materials. So, we put a small quantity into the horn and tell the world, “Hey, look, rhino horn from Southern Africa is going to be radioactive now.” We rely on people’s fear of radiation to scare them away and make them realize that the horn is no longer valuable.

Secondly, by making the horn slightly radioactive, it becomes easier to detect as it is transported around the world. As it crosses international borders and goes through airports and harbors, the quantity we’ve chosen is safe for the animals but sufficient to trigger detection alarms. When these alarms go off, standard operating procedures are activated, as these detectors were originally installed to prevent nuclear terrorism. We effectively piggyback on that system. There is now a much larger team trained to detect rhino horn, increasing from a few hundred to several thousand people worldwide capable of intercepting these horns.

Linda van Tilburg (02:38.901)

How did you come up with this idea?

James Larkin (02:41.348)

It was one of those three o’clock in the morning thoughts. I had previously been asked whether we could make rhino horn radioactive to poison people, but I refused because, quite frankly, I don’t want to go to prison. Then one night, lying in bed, I thought, “Hang on a minute. I have this set of skills in nuclear security education and an understanding of radiation protection. We’ve got these systems in place—maybe we could use them.”

After several years of research, we identified the correct quantity and type of radioisotope to use, ensuring it would not harm the animals. Since 2018, I have been working towards the point where we’re nearly ready to say to the world, “Here we are; we’re ready to come and treat your rhinos.”

Linda van Tilburg (03:48.224)

So you have been testing this for a while. Is it ready to roll out worldwide?

James Larkin (03:52.012)

Very nearly. We’re planning to roll out at the beginning of July. There are a couple of steps left to ensure everything is in order. We’ve done the science, we’ve done the research, and we’re waiting for the last results from some work we’ve conducted. We’ve established a strong collaboration with the regulator, who initially had concerns. However, after visiting the rhinos and seeing our process firsthand, they were satisfied with our explanations.

Now, we just have to dot the i’s, cross the t’s, and ensure everything is finalized. Then, we should be ready by July to roll it out. We’ve already received an inquiry from Botswana asking if their rhinos could be treated. So, yes, we’re pretty much ready.

Linda van Tilburg (04:46.089)

So, the news is spreading. Is this the silver bullet?

James Larkin (05:01.476)

I hesitate to claim it as a silver bullet because that would be too arrogant. I see it as a powerful tool in the toolbox, alongside dedicated anti-poaching rangers, advanced technology, and the hard work of rhino owners. In the security world, we talk about the “four Gs”—guns, guards, gates, and geeks. This is another big, hefty tool that’s going to help.

Linda van Tilburg (05:39.055)

Is it enough of a deterrent, do you think?

James Larkin (05:42.442)

I think so. I’ve been working in radiation protection for nearly 30 years. In that time, I’ve tried to convince people that radiation is a useful tool and not something to be feared—but I failed catastrophically. So now, I’m turning that failure on its head and using people’s fear of radiation to deter them from wanting rhino horn as a status symbol.

Linda van Tilburg (06:19.815)

Is it safe for the rhinos?

James Larkin (06:21.474)

Yes, I can put my hand on my heart and say it is safe. We’ve conducted extensive research in collaboration with several universities worldwide, including Texas A&M and Colorado State. They independently ran their own simulations, and their calculations matched ours. The radiation dose the animals receive is minimal—equivalent to about two to three CT scans of a human head per year. So, while it is a dose, it will not harm these animals.

Linda van Tilburg (07:28.496)

What happens to the isotopes if a rhino dies? We hope they die naturally, of course.

James Larkin (07:33.508)

If a rhino dies naturally, we retrieve the horns and store them safely. There are strict regulations regarding the handling of these horns and radioisotopes. We’ve worked closely with regulators to determine the appropriate procedures for disposal.

Linda van Tilburg (08:21.679)

Do all airports have these detection systems? Could the horns avoid them somehow?

James Larkin (08:33.308)

There are about 11,000 radiation detection systems globally, so the likelihood of a horn avoiding them is very low. Even if horns are smuggled out of Southern Africa, they will eventually enter the formal transport system—whether by air, sea, or land. These detection systems, originally installed for nuclear security, will pick them up.

Linda van Tilburg (13:42.049)

Professor James Larkin, good luck with your efforts to save these magnificent animals.

James Larkin (13:45.048)

Thank you very much. The collaboration from my colleagues at the Nuclear Energy Corporation in South Africa, Texas A&M, and other institutions has been extraordinary. If we do this right and ultimately save rhinos, it will all be worthwhile.

Linda van Tilburg:

Thank you, Professor.

James Larkin:

Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you.

