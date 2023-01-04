Top 2022 conspiracy theories that turned out to be true

The last couple of years virtually transformed the meaning of the terms “conspiracy theory” and “conspiracy theorists”. COVID-19 ushered in an unprecedented era, a characteristic of which was the vilification of those that questioned the official narrative as quacks and conspiracy theorists of unsound mind. However, the degree to which this was done, predominantly by mainstream media, has started to backfire by virtue of many so-called conspiracy theories turning out to be realities. This article looks at the top news stories in 2022 spun by mainstream media as conspiracy theories which time revealed to, instead, be hard truths, ranging from the suppression and twisting of COVID-related truths to Twitter censorship. This article first appeared on The Defender. – Nadya Swart

Mainstream Media Spun These News Stories as Conspiracy Theories — But They Turned Out to Be True

Political commentator Kim Iversen reviewed the top news stories in 2022 that she said the mainstream media spun as conspiracy theories “simply for saying something that went against the establishment liberal orthodoxy”.

By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.*

In a recent episode of “The Kim Iversen Show,” political commentator Kim Iversen reviewed the top 10 stories in 2022 that she said the mainstream media spun as “conspiracy theories” — but turned out to be true after all.

Iversen said the conspiracy theorist label was usually given “simply for saying something that went against the establishment liberal orthodoxy — not because it was quackery rooted in falsehoods.”

“The reality is, so many that they [the mainstream media] claim to be ‘conspiracy theories’ are actually true,” Iversen said, adding:

“Anytime someone’s labelled as a conspiracy theorist, it might just mean it’s time to actually investigate and look a little deeper into whatever it is they’re claiming because so often nowadays conspiracy theorists are not conspiracy theorists at all. They’re truth-tellers — fact-tellers, researchers — and they’re connecting the dots and getting a lot of things right.”

“Maybe we can make a New Year’s resolution to make 2023 the year of truth,” she suggested.

Here are some of the news stories Iversen highlighted as examples of mainstream media mixing up fiction with truth:

According to the media, Iversen said, the Trucker Freedom Convoy was “just a bunch of racist Texas right-wing terrorists” and the protest was “filled with a bunch of Trump-loving White Supremacists.”

“In reality,” she said, “the project was about stopping vaccine mandates.”

Iversen also pointed out that the movement began in Canada — “where people can’t even vote for Trump” — and was primarily organised by a woman, and garnered widespread support from people of all political persuasions.

The “Twitter files” revealed that “shadow banning” and other censorship tactics were conspiracy facts, not conspiracy theories.

Iversen showed a video clip of Twitter CEO Elon Musk commenting that so far, all the “conspiracy theories” people had about Twitter have turned out to be true — “if not more true than people thought.”

People who in 2020 said the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates would “change the fabric of American Freedom by ushering in an unprecedented surveillance state” were labelled by the media as conspiracy theorists, Iversen said.

Yet now, Iversen pointed out, the mainstream media — such as The Associated Press — are reporting:

At the beginning of the pandemic, when Dr Geert Vanden Bossche warned that imperfect and overused vaccines could lead to dangerous viral mutations, the idea was heavily censored on social media and Vanden Bossche was called a quack, Iversen said.

However, now the idea is being taken up by mainstream news, Iversen said, pointing to a Jan. 1 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that asks if vaccines are fueling new COVID-19 variants.

“You couldn’t ask this question two years ago,” Iversen added.

The COVID-19 lab leak theory wasn’t a conspiracy theory.

Iversen pointed out that the idea that COVID-19 could have originated in a laboratory was heavily maligned and censored, yet now there’s a “legitimate discussion” about a possible lab leak causing the pandemic.

“Not that we’re likely to find out the truth anytime soon,” she added,” but nonetheless the so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’ were vindicated once again.”

The mainstream media pushed the narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective with only minor side effects and anyone who believed otherwise was ridiculed and considered a pariah to society, Iversen said.

However, now it is undeniable that there are serious side effects, she said.

Big Pharma has now admitted, she emphasised, that their COVID-19 vaccines can cause serious blood clots, that they don’t stop transmission and that they “wear off in a matter of months.”

Iversen ended with “the big kahuna” of supposed “conspiracy theories” by asserting that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was likely not committed by a “lone crazy gunman,” as has been circulated for the last 60 years.

“A trove of released documents indicate a much more complicated reality that includes the probable involvement of the CIA,” Iversen said.

Iversen suggested that people should consider it a “badge of honour” to have been once called a “conspiracy theorist,” adding that on Twitter people are now saying if “they’re calling you a ‘conspiracy theorist,’ they’re really saying ‘spoiler alert.’”

“That’s really a more accurate term for it,” she said.

Watch the segment here:

*Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., is a reporter and researcher for The Defender based in Fairfield, Iowa. She holds a Ph.D. in Communication Studies from the University of Texas at Austin (2021), and a master’s degree in communication and leadership from Gonzaga University (2015).

