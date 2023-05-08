As set out in this article, the track record of a seemingly untouchable Pfizer is criminal. In every single sense of the word. The headline of this article by Jay Naidoo, the last in his simultaneously formidable and emotive Op-Ed series covering COVID and the lives and liberties maimed since its arrival in 2020, is therefore appropriate. Had the crimes committed by Pfizer been perpetrated by a human being, behavioural psychologists, psychiatrists, and criminologists alike would be studying the case for decades to come. The fact that Pfizer is sitting pretty, with assistance from our either naive or willfully blind peers, a fortress of red tape and legal bureaucracy and sociopathic-level indemnification leveraged by Pfizer itself, should leave a very vile taste in everyone’s mouth. As such, Pfizer continues to reign in a world where misinformation and false science thrive. Naidoo, an anti-apartheid activist who has once before been prepared to die for freedom, accordingly states, “We cannot outsource our health, well-being and freedom any longer. We are being frog-marched into uniformity and conformity that is as grey as the totalitarianism and fascism of our past.” – Nadya Swart

Case study of a serial offender: medical colonialism: blind faith or delusion

By the time word of the little girl’s death reached the United States, her name had been replaced by numerals: No. 6587-0069. She was ten years old and a scant 41 pounds. She lived in Nigeria, and in April 1996, she ached from meningitis. Washington Post. 2000.

As the epidemic raged and scores lay dying in Kano, Nigeria’s second-largest city, researchers for Pfizer were using this country’s meningitis outbreak to conduct experiments on children with what Pfizer believed was a promising new antibiotic, Trovan, a drug not yet approved in the United States.

“Experiments involving risky drugs proceed with little independent oversight. Impoverished, poorly educated patients are sometimes tested without understanding that they are guinea pigs. And pledges of quality medical care sometimes prove fatally hollow,” The Washington Post found.

When the Nigerian Government conducted its own investigation, it found Pfizer at fault for the children’s deaths and guilty of conducting human trials of an experimental antibiotic on 200 children without informed consent. Eleven children died, and many were disabled following the trials.

Court documents filed by the families of those who died said that “most tragically, Pfizer purposely … low-dosed the control drug” and did not tell families that alternative, safe and free approved treatment was available at the same hospital. Later, classified US State Department cables made public in 2010 indicated that Pfizer had hired investigators to dig up dirt on Nigeria’s former attorney general to get leverage for one of the remaining cases. Pfizer had to apologise for falsely claiming that the group Doctors Without Borders was also dispensing Trovan during the Nigerian meningitis epidemic.

This is not a company that can claim to have human health and well-being as its primary objective. It is a serial offender.

The business model of the drug industry is to get people to take as many drugs as possible for as long as possible. Now, the third most common cause of death globally, after heart attacks and cancer, is prescribed medications. They have caused the biggest opioid crisis in human history. They are the biggest drug cartel in the world, operating under full protection from legal sanctions.

Over the period 2003–2016, the top ten drug companies paid fines of over US$30 billion. But the profits from their drugs far outweigh these amounts. They have continued to market illegal drugs and hide data on trials and side effects to maximise financial returns to shareholders.

The drug industry has compromised doctors, academic and scientific institutions, medical journals and even public officials. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), less than ten years ago, was handed a $3 billion fine after it admitted to giving kickbacks to doctors in the US and encouraging the prescription of unsuitable antidepressants to children.

Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University is one of the most cited researchers in the world. He wrote a paper on why most published science is false and says, “The greater the financial interest in a given field, the less likely the research findings are to be true.” This is the shocking state of medicine today.

This callousness has been practised for a very long time, discrediting alternative, natural and inexpensive early treatment protocols and remedies. John Kopchinski, a former Pfizer sales representative whose complaint helped launch a federal investigation of Pfizer leading to a huge fine (see below), told the New York Times: “The whole culture of Pfizer is driven by sales, and if you didn’t sell drugs illegally, you were not seen as a team player.”

The holy grail of the pharmaceutical sector is now planted firmly on the altar of our governments, medical regulators and the mainstream media. Yet, we are sicker today than we have ever been. Levels of undernutrition and obesity, and Type-2 Diabetes leading to life-threatening conditions are rampant in developed societies. Mental health conditions, heart problems and many more lifestyle diseases keep patients tethered to medications with severe side effects. People may be living longer lives, but they are enduring them in very poor health. Those who threaten the pharmaceutical profit machine can expect to be subject to the heavy hand of paid minions, like in the case of Dr Shankara Chetty, Professor Tim Noakes and Dr Susan Vosloo.

Pfizer made itself one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world in large part by purchasing its competitors and using aggressive marketing—a practice it pioneered back in the 1950s when the company acquired unprecedented advertising spreads in medical journals.

Here are just some of the more egregious examples from the long charge sheet that can be levelled against this company.

In the area of product safety, Pfizer’s biggest scandal involved defective heart valves that led to the deaths of more than 100 people in 1986. During the investigation of the matter, information came to light suggesting that the company had deliberately misled regulators about the hazards. Yet by that point, the valves had been implanted in tens of thousands of people, who then had to live with the worry that the devices could fracture and fail at any moment.

In 2000, the FDA warned Pfizer and Pharmacia, co-marketers of the arthritis drug Celebrex, that the consumer ads they ran for the medication were false and misleading. Two years later, the FDA ordered Pfizer to stop running a series of misleading magazine ads suggesting that its cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor was safer than competing products.

In 2004, Pfizer announced that it had reached a $60 million settlement in a class-action suit brought by users of Rezulin, a diabetes medication which had been withdrawn from the market shortly before the company was acquired by Pfizer in 2000. The withdrawal came after scores of patients died from acute liver failure.

In 2004, Pfizer’s Warner-Lambert subsidiary agreed to pay $430 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it paid physicians to prescribe its epilepsy drug Neurontin to patients with ailments for which the medication was not approved. Documents later came to light, suggesting that Pfizer arranged for delays in the publication of scientific studies that undermined its claim for the other uses of Neurontin.

Pfizer pleaded guilty to a felony violation for misbranding Bextra with the intent to defraud or mislead. Bextra is an anti-inflammatory drug that Pfizer pulled from the market in 2005.

On 2 September 2009, the US Justice Department announced the largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in its history when American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $2.3 billion for their criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

In 2010, Pfizer disclosed that during a six-month period the previous year, it had paid $20 million to some 4,500 doctors and other medical professionals for consulting and speaking on the company’s behalf.

In 2010, a federal jury found that Pfizer committed racketeering fraud in its marketing of Neurontin; the judge in the case subsequently ordered the company to pay $142 million in damages.

The list goes on and on. And what is happening today is a greater challenge than Institutionalised racism and apartheid were in my lifetime.

It’s social, economic and political engineering on a grander global scale than we have ever seen in human history. Most dangerous of all is the fact that those who sow this new narrative are a billionaire class we never elected. Their cross-shareholdings constitute a new global agenda of domination that could reduce humanity to an Orwellian nightmare through the time-honoured tools of racism, slavery, colonisation and extractivist crony capitalism.

Recently, Forbes magazine boasted a headline, “Meet the 40 New Billionaires Who Got Rich Fighting COVID-19.” While markets were crashing, millions lost their jobs, and businesses created an opportunity for others to exploit. Pfizer itself reported revenues of $100.3 billion for 2022 for the first time in the company’s 174-year history, reflecting a 30 percent operational growth—and all thanks to a COVID injection that does not give immunity and does not stop transmission.

Are the pharmaceutical sector and those who are its protagonists creating a market for drugs we do not need?

I am shocked at the compliance I see from progressives, labour leaders, political activists and journalists who seem completely blind to the interconnected strands of a new global and corporate oppression I see coming, and they have not yet recognised.

As work is underway on a new global WHO Pandemic Treaty, I see the freedoms of speech, assembly, travel and protest now heavily under attack. The space in which our civic movements operate is being increasingly repressed. The rule of law is being overtaken by decisions made without our voice, participation or approval. I have lived through this in the past. I fear the spectre of falsehood now birthed by the incestuous elites who control our world and have painted themselves as philanthropists in the public imagination. They predict, identify and then apparently solve the ongoing crises that dramatically increase their wealth and place ever more restrictions on the freedoms we have fought for.

Trust in institutions, governments, civil society and labour, the World Health Organisation and legacy mainstream media have dramatically fallen. Our only hope now is to roundly resist all establishment institutions that resort to censorship, slander and exclusion to push through and maintain their new status quo.

We, the people, are having our everyday lives restricted and are being dominated, infantilised, and psychologically abused by slogans such as “the new normal”.

The propaganda creates a delusion of benefit that “we are all in this together”, except when the authorities want to reverse our basic freedoms. Then they roll out social and mainstream media to ridicule and demonise opponents of lockdowns, experimental injections and closing down of schools, restaurants and businesses. The only ones that benefited from the militarisation of our economy and lives are Big Pharma, Big Tech and all things big. The mom-and-pop shops were smashed.

We are asked to “trust the experts”, but only the ones they approve. Those who have suffered either personal vaccine injuries are “anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists”, in itself a classic playbook of dirty intelligence trick military psyops that have been used against us in the freedom struggle—ridicule, demonise and vilify.

We are truly on our own. We were born for this time. We have to question everyone and everything. I was part of the 1976 generation that was prepared to die for our freedom. Many did. Today my question to the next generation is quite simple: what are you prepared to live for? What is your future destiny as you find your voice, your struggles, and your agency?

We cannot outsource our health, well-being and freedom any longer. We are being frog-marched into uniformity and conformity that is as grey as the totalitarianism and fascism of our past. The falsehood of shame, guilt and vilification has become the weaponised hate speech unleashed against alternative views. Even questioning.

I am an Elder, grandfather, freedom fighter, and activist. I see this agenda. Every cell in my body screams in resistance. When you, the youth of the world, find your voice and courage, I, with many other Elders, will walk alongside you.

Thank you.

