Inside Covid-19: Back to School a whole new virus ballgame; Houses to drop 10-20% on re-opening; Good drug news – Ep 28

In episode 28 of Inside Covid-19; a whole new ball game with heightened infection risks as SA children return to schools; House prices set to take a 10-20% hit when market reopens; Africa’s low infection rates are no reason for complacency; A nasty lockdown side-effect as mental illnesses, addictions on the rise; and promising developments on the drug front from AstraZeneca and Gilead. – Alec Hogg

First, in the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa’s infection curve continues on a sharply upward trajectory with 447 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, surpassing the previous peak of 385 set the day before. The country registered eight new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the total to 131. The country now has 6,783 confirmed cases, almost half of them in the Western Cape and just under a quarter in Gauteng. The rise in cases is mirrored on the increase in testing. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said Sunday night that just over 7m citizens had been screened through the Community Screening Programme with 72,000 referred for testing. There were 15,000 new tests conducted on Sunday with a total of just under a quarter of a million tests having now been competed.

Globally, confirmed Covid-19 cases rise past 3.5m on Sunday with deaths just under 250,000. The US remains the hardest hit country with 68,000 deaths registered yesterday from 1.2m cases. With another 315 deaths on Sunday, the UK’s toll is now around 28,500 and only marginally behind Italy, while Spain and France are the other countries where deaths exceed 20,000. Notably, there were no new deaths in Sunday in China, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland, countries where the virus had its earliest impact.

Some good news on the drugs front with an announcement from Gilead. Results from a global trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases showed that patients with Covid-19 who received remdesivir recovered faster than those who received a placebo. Gilead’s chairman Daniel O’Day said remdesivir is the result of more than a decade of research, experimentation and iteration by the company’s scientists. He said in recent years Gilead scientists have been studying remdesivir’s impact on viruses such as Ebola and other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS.

