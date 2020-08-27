People with TB and obesity are high-risk populations for Covid-19 – study

As the novel coronavirus spread across the globe, so did the concern about those living with infectious diseases like HIV and Tuberculosis (TB). There were fears that these diseases could increased people’s chances of contracting and dying from Covid-19. BroadReach, a leader in digital health technology and consulting, recently conducted a study which identified that the most prevalent comorbidities within Covid-19 cases were HIV, hypertension, diabetes, TB, asthma, obesity, cardiac disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. The data was taken from Mpumalanga province and through these findings, BroadReach aims to inform Departments of Health to proactively activate targeted screening, testing and treatment. – Lindiwe Molekoa

Covid-19: Those with HIV, hypertension, diabetes and TB are at the highest risk

Findings from BroadReach observational data analysis have identified the highest risk populations for Covid-19 as those with HIV, hypertension, diabetes, TB, asthma, obesity, cardiac disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary Disorder (COPD). Through these findings, BroadReach aims to inform Departments of Health to proactively activate targeted screening, testing and treatment triaging.

BroadReach, a leader in digital health technology and consulting, conducted this important research in partnership with the Department of Health in Mpumalanga province in South Africa. Lynsey Stewart Isherwood, Director of Client Engagement at BroadReach Consulting, says that globally, health systems have demonstrated limited testing and treatment capacity to manage critically ill patients in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By sharing this information, we aim to better inform Departments of Health to proactively activate targeted testing and treatment triaging within their province. As we strive to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, we must not neglect other priority diseases and hence aim to provide equal attention to these within our health system.”

Stewart Isherwood says data shows that the most prevalent comorbidities within presumptive Covid-19 cases were, HIV, hypertension, diabetes, TB, asthma, obesity, cardiac disease and COPD.

She says that, when comparing presumptive versus non-presumptive cases* in each comorbidity as a percentage, TB and obesity had the highest prevalence within presumptive cases.

“And, while more females were screened than males, the presumptive gender and age pyramid distribution shows that the highest number of presumptive cases were amongst both males and females at the 45-49 range, followed by 70-74 age range for males.”

A high prevalence of TB, diabetes, asthma and HIV in people with suspected Covid-19 infection underscores the importance of continuously monitoring this population to ensure treatment adherence.

Findings from the BroadReach Epidemic Advisory, as presented at AIDS2020 in July, are based on observational data analysis for early identification of high-risk populations for targeted testing and rapid treatment response, aimed to curb the burden on the health system.

Methodology:

A cohort of data from Mpumalanga Province in South Africa was analysed to observe the frequency of comorbidities and age distribution during the national screening and testing campaign. The Vantage app was launched on 9 April 2020. The observational data analysis was conducted from data extracted between 9 April 2020 to 26 June 2020.

Community Healthcare Workers in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa conducted community screenings to identify people with presumptive Covid-19 infection in the province. The screening tool used was designed to identify comorbidities that included HIV, TB, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), obesity, cardiac disease, asthma, diabetes and hypertension. An analysis was then conducted to observe the co-morbidity frequency within the cohort of 1.6m screenings. Age and gender distribution were also analysed.

*In the United States, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab. – BizNews Editor

