Inside Covid-19: SA’s fight against deadly diseases; most in ICU are overweight. Ep 78

As of Monday a cumulative total of 627,041 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1,985 new cases identified. The official number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country has reached 14 149. Recoveries now stand at 540 923 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of deaths, at just under 3,900, with Gauteng not far behind, reporting just under 3,600 deaths.