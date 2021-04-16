Covid-19 vaccination progresses to phase 2 – Here’s how it will work

After a rocky start, South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is progressing to the next phase. People who are 60 years or older can register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System, which will open to the general public at 4pm CAT Friday. The launch is a historic milestone in the country’s healthcare system. “This launch marks a significant milestone not only for our vaccination campaign but for South Africa’s advancement towards Universal Health Coverage,” said Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize. The private sector will also be involved in this phase, with pharmacies and privately run healthcare facilities used as vaccination centres.

The ministry says there will be no distinction between public and private users, except that private users will be required to enter their medical aid membership details on the portal. Citizens will need to have their Identity number, medical aid number, cellphone number and residential address.

Mkhize said the department will send teams out to help vulnerable citizens who do not have access to digital technology. According to government news, the government will soon announce a WhatsApp service for registration. “If you are unable to register by these methods, you may simply go to the nearest vaccination centre and we will register you on the spot. If you are 60 years or above we will also vaccinate you at the same time,” said Mkhize. He added that this is only because the government wants to prioritise those who are most at risk. In his address today, the minister urged those who are able, to use the registration system.

The registration process will work as follows, according to information on government websites:

Make sure you have internet access.

You will need a smartphone, a tablet or a computer. Connect to the internet and go to vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za. The welcome screen will guide you through the process. Follow the instructions and enter your details. When registration is complete, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This means that the system now has your details in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine. You will then receive an SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated. You will be directed to the vaccination centre that is closest to your home. Some people may be directed to their place of work. If you have problems you may contact the Covid-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999. Citizens will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and receive a confirmation SMS on their phone.

