Master of the High Court to Hold BHI Inquiry

By Chris Steyn

The Master of the High Court of Johannesburg will preside over an enquiry to be conducted into the affairs of the BHI Trust which has lost investors billions.

That follows an ex parte application made by the joint provisional trustees of the BHI Trust. They are Gert Lourens Steyn De Wet and Sumaya Mohamed Ali.

They were granted the order on 13 November.

The Master will produce a report on inter alia the identity of the witnesses; their evidence; what assets or monies, if any, were or are likely to be recovered as a consequence of evidence revealed; as well as other matters.

The Master will have the authority to summon those persons mentioned in the motivations by the provisional trustees from time to time.

In terms of the court order, each person summoned and examined will be ordered to produce “all the information within his knowledge”, as well as books, documents, records and papers.

Furthermore, the Master holds the auhority to requests warrants of apprehension for any witness who does not comply with the subpoena.

The contents of the application and motivation and evidence taken at the enquiry will be kept confidential, and will not be disclosed without the leave of the Master.

Read the full court order below:

