Trump & Biden: The Cover-ups – with Colonel Chris Wyatt

Kimberly Cheatle – who has resigned as the Director of the Secret Service – following the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump should be charged criminally for negligence, dereliction of duty, and also perjury before Congress. This is the call from Colonel Chris Wyatt, the former Director of African studies at the US Army War College. “She lied. She told us they had no video footage of any of the agents or any of the activity that took place that day. That was a bold-faced lie. This woman is part of a cover-up. Now, I’m not saying that the government tried to kill Trump, but there’s a clear cover-up to cover the backside of an incompetent or malfeasant or negligent Secret Service.” As for President Joe Biden finally exiting the Presidential race, Colonel Wyatt says: “What they’ve done here is they’ve run a fake election for the past 18 months to defraud the American people when they knew full well that Joe Biden did not have the mental acuity or the health to be serving as President for another four years. He didn’t have it for these four years.” He predicts that Vice-President Kamala Harris can’t beat Trump in a free and fair election, but warns that Trump has made a mistake by picking J.D. Vance as his running mate. “He brings in people who are not loyal to his inner circle and then they betray him.” Meanwhile, Colonel Wyatt fears for the safety not only of Trump, but of Harris and Biden too.

In the interview with Chris Steyn, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt discussed several key figures and developments in American politics. Wyatt criticized the closed primaries system, which prevents Republicans from voting in Democratic primaries, and expressed scepticism about potential Democratic candidates such as Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and Josh Shapiro. He was particularly critical of Newsom’s political manoeuvres and noted the possibility of Whitmer reversing her decision not to run.

Wyatt also expressed doubts about JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, criticizing Vance’s book Hillbilly Elegy as a disrespectful misrepresentation of Appalachians. Wyatt felt that Vance’s rise was fueled by leftist promotion and questioned his loyalty, drawing parallels to Trump’s past betrayals by close associates. Wyatt’s concern extended to the Secret Service’s competence, not only regarding Trump but also for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. He criticized the Secret Service’s effectiveness and raised alarms about the possibility of another attack on Trump. Overall, Wyatt’s commentary reflects a deep scepticism towards current political figures and institutions, highlighting issues of loyalty, competence, and political manoeuvring.

Chris Steyn: There have been dramatic developments in American politics since the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. We speak to retired Colonel Chris Wyatt, the former director of African studies at the US Army War College. Welcome, Colonel.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Of course. Thanks for having me back. It’s my pleasure. Thank you. Well, I have to say we have to go back a little bit further than the attempted assassination. The dramatic events started with the out-of-character early debate, a so-called debate that really induced narcolepsy in me, which occurred at the beginning of July.

Chris Steyn: Well, quite. What do you want to say about that debate before we move on to the attempted assassination?

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Sure. The thing about the debate is it was highly unusual. Not unprecedented, but highly unusual in the fact that normally a debate is between nominated candidates. Well, Joe Biden, although he secured the delegates, has not become the nominee. And as we see now, he’s not the nominee. What normally happens is both parties hold their convention, the delegates that are pledged to those who won the primaries and the caucuses around the country then vote for the candidate, and that’s your nominee. Then that person ends up on the ballot for each of the states and the territories.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And then after the conventions is when the debates happen, typically in August and September, usually September, maybe October. Having a debate in early July was quite a shocking development, at least for me. The timing was poor because I was returning from my trip to South Africa, and I was pretty tired. I was, you know, six hours ahead on South Africa time.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: It was already tomorrow there. And I was here. I actually fell asleep watching the debate in the first five minutes. It was that sleep-inducing. But I did wake up at 2:00 in the morning because now it’s 8:00 South Africa time. I woke up at 2:00 in the morning, and I started watching the debate because it was still on. It was replaying, and I was not impressed by either candidate.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Although I vote for Trump and I voted for him, I was not impressed by his performance. I thought he was off his game. But Biden was disastrous and that was unprecedented. His horrible performance wasn’t simply stumbling up the stairs. It wasn’t simply having gaffes or misspeaking or getting people’s names wrong, or asking paraplegics to stand when he didn’t even know who they were.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: That sort of thing. It was a full-on two hours of complete cognitive issues and the whole world could see it. You couldn’t hide it anymore. I mean, all of us have known this. He never should have been president. This is a serious concern. But now it was on display for everyone. And what happened after that is why Biden left.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And that’s why I needed to mention the debate. In the days after that, he began losing major supporters, big money guys who stopped giving money in the tech industry, on Wall Street, the banks, which is where the Democrats get their money from, lots of it. And they just dried up. The taps dried up. The money wasn’t coming in.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And on top of that disastrous debate performance, then the attempted assassination of President Trump, and Trump became the best that you could possibly be, became a martyr who survived, and so Trump’s numbers were surging. Jews were abetting the Democrats. They tend to vote 80-90% for Democrats, that number changed. Black men who voted over 90% for Democrats for the past 50 years changed that number.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: A surge for Trump. Hispanics were already in the tank for Trump. He’s up over half, almost 60% of Hispanics. And that’s a demographic that had been going for Democrats for 40 years. So the concern was there. The polls were trending very badly. So all of this plays into one thing, plays into the other. And quite frankly, I’m surprised it took them as long as it did.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Eighteen months ago, I predicted he would not be the candidate. What I said is sort of what’s happening now. I said that there would be a brokered convention, in which Democrats toss him aside and unbind their delegates because he’s not capable of serving. And what they’ve done is they’ve run through 18 months into fraud of the American people and 14.5 million Democrats who voted because they wanted Joe Biden as president no longer have a voice.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Now the elites in the party are making the decision. So he had the disastrous debate. The donors disappeared, the pressure mounted, and then, you know, he steps aside. We haven’t seen this since 1968 with Lyndon Baines Johnson, who didn’t enter the race but at least had the decency to go into the Oval Office and do a nationwide address.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: The American people explain why he didn’t do it. We had to wait for days and days after Joe Biden withdrew from the race, before we actually saw that he was even alive. You know, people, all these conspiracy theories running around, saying he wasn’t even alive. You know, who signed the letter? The signature doesn’t look like him. And all these other conspiracy theories out there, when simply all he had to do was step forward.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: If he’s a real leader, tell the people he’s stepping down. It was really embarrassing to watch what’s happening. I’ve never in my life been embarrassed to be an American, but the past few years, it’s been really difficult not to be embarrassed.

Chris Steyn: Well, let’s go back to the day of the assassination. I spoke to you shortly after that, the next morning. And you were highly critical of Secret Service conduct that day. Now, the chief of the Secret Service team has resigned.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Well, listen, Chris, I was highly critical of the Secret Service in the immediate. I broadcast just an hour or two after the assassination, and I was critical of many of the things that all these analysts are talking about now. I got most of those things correct in the failures of the Secret Service. Now, I was critical then. I’m even more critical today.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: This is abysmal. Either this is the largest total cock-up in the history of the Secret Service, or it was negligence or it was malfeasance. It’s one of those things. Kimberly Cheatle finally resigned as director of the Secret Service, but that’s not the end of it. She should be charged criminally for negligence, dereliction of duty, and also for perjury before Congress.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: She clearly lied to Congress. She told us they had no video footage of any of the agents or any of the activity that took place that day. That was a boldface lie. Yesterday, courtesy of Senator Chuck Grassley, a video was released from the body cam of one of the snipers on the roof after the shooting, in which we see the rifle of the shooter, the assailant.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

We see the assailant’s body lying there. We see a Secret Service agent clearly discussing what’s going on. The snipers are up on the roof dressed in camouflage, body armor, Kevlar with body cams. In addition to that, we also see another local law enforcement official towards the end of the roof. They’re discussing this one hour after the shots rang out at 6:10 or 6:11.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

This is at 7:10. They’re discussing what was happening. To the credit of those people on that roof, the law enforcement officials, in my view, they were calm. They were under control in a crazy situation, trying to make sense of what was going on. So I’m not criticizing their actions. In fact, the Secret Service agent says, so you saw this in the end?

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

No, we didn’t see that. We weren’t on the roof. We can’t confirm that. They’re talking about people already being detained who are trying to warn law enforcement someone is on the roof. They said, yeah, we have to detain them. That’s a correct procedure. You don’t know who these people are. They could have been involved. You have to detain them, interrogate them, and find out what’s going on.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

So the conduct of those agents was great, but we were told unequivocally by Kim Cheadle that there was no such footage. She, like this woman, is part of a cover-up. Now, I’m not saying that the government tried to kill Trump, but there’s a clear cover-up to cover the backside of an incompetent, malfeasance, or negligent Secret Service.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

It’s going in all levels, Department of Homeland Security. There’s more to it. It’s not just that the video came out. We also saw that the representative from Tennessee went there and found out from local law enforcement officials that they were excluded from the Secret Service’s operation center. Now, how is that even possible? Any military veteran or law enforcement veteran listening to this will know that every time you engage with other actors, in this case, other law enforcement, you have liaison officers embedded with you. In the U.S. military, we send liaison officers to all foreign partners and even our own units.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

So if you remember, Gate and the brigade adjacent to you on the battlefield, you send an officer over, you coordinate, and they have direct communication. They sit in the operations center on both sides to ensure that people know what’s going on, so you don’t get each other killed at a minimum, and also make sure you do your job effectively and that your seams, where the coverage goes from one organization to another, are linked so that there’s no gap where people can get through.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

It’s a pretty simple concept. The fact that local law enforcement was excluded is not hyperbole, it’s not speculation. It’s a statement of fact by witnesses who gave legally binding testimony that they were excluded. Why did that happen? That’s incompetence at best. Then it just goes on and on. The conduct of the Secret Service is atrocious.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

They only have 36 people, 36 principals that they’re responsible for protecting, including former President Carter, who is in hospice. Now, that’s a big task because people go all over the world and they’ve got lots going on and details at this point, but they have $3 billion or 60 billion rand to pull that off. Now, she didn’t mention that unless they’ve taken that mission away, the other purpose of the Secret Service is to counter counterfeit, to stop counterfeit bills.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

I worked with the Secret Service overseas in that mission. My criticism may have been harsh that day, Chris, but I’ve upped it quite a degree because I cannot believe this. Heads must roll and not just Kim Cheadle. I think criminal charges are warranted in her case. Beyond that, the agents of the day, the special agent in charge.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

Other people are responsible for this. You can’t have this. I don’t care if you hate Trump. You cannot have a former president assassinated because of the incompetence of the people responsible for protecting him. Quite frankly, if I were Donald Trump, I’d be calling Erik Prince or G4S right now to get real protection.

Chris Steyn:

Well, meanwhile, Joe Biden’s deputy, Kamala Harris, seemed to have tied up the nomination very quickly. Chris, what do you think of that? Can she even beat Trump?

00:09:26:15 – 00:09:47:19

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

Well, this is what’s disturbing about politics, whether it’s in South Africa, Germany, the UK, or here. People who are paying attention know that the media have an outsized influence on people. People are easily influenced by what they see and hear without knowing the facts. Right now, anyone who criticizes Kamala Harris is being called a misogynist or racist. That’s already started in the media.

Colonel Chris Wyatt:

I also saw New York Times and Washington Post articles running around meeting with black Americans. They’re now saying that in the race, well, they’re not sure about her policies, but they’re going to vote for her because of identity politics. Some people argue that my big concern is white Americans.

00:10:03:17 – 00:10:17:14

There’s basically an implication that white Americans are racist and won’t vote for her. But a funny thing is, she had a rally, and as soon as she went out, 3000 people showed up. Of course, Trump gets 50,000, but she gets 3000 people, and 99.9% of the faces are white. There are only a couple of black folks in the crowd.

00:10:17:20 – 00:10:42:19

So these white racists, where are they? Apparently, white people have no problem voting for her. But here’s the thing: this woman could not get 2% of Democratic Party voters to support her for her election bid in 2020. We’re supposed to believe she’s so popular now after being the border czar and failing at every task she’s had. You already see the spin today all over the media in the US, the cable networks, the legacy media. They’re already spinning or Republicans are calling her the border czar.

00:10:42:19 – 00:10:57:22

Colonel Chris Wyatt: That’s not true. She was never the border czar. But then you just put right next to that the clips of MSNBC, ABC News, CBS, all of them going, “President Biden appointed Kamala Harris as the border czar today,” and showing him appointing her, and then all of the media calling her the border czar. The border czar for three years.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And now that they want to wash their hands of the criminal negligence that’s happening under the southern border, it’s like she never did it. This spin has an effect, and it does affect voters. So it’s hard to predict what’s going on. And I’m not at all surprised what’s happening inside the Democratic Party. This is the same party that defrauded Bernie Sanders, the leftist socialist who’s ostensibly an independent from Vermont, but he’s actually a Democrat.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: He caucuses with them, and he was a lifelong Democrat, a man who celebrated his wedding in Moscow during the Soviet Union, by the way, Bernie Sanders. But Bernie Sanders was defrauded in the 2016 election because the superdelegates all gave all their votes to Hillary Clinton and overwhelmed his, the number of votes he had. So this is the same party that doesn’t believe in true democracy or even representative democracy.

00:11:39:08 – 00:11:57:12

Colonel Chris Wyatt: You are supposed to vote for delegates. Delegates are bound to you at the convention. But that’s not what happens. The Democrats, they do what they want, and what they’ve done here is they’ve run a fake election for the past 18 months to defraud the American people when they knew full well that Joe Biden did not have the mental acuity or the health to be serving as president for another four years.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: He didn’t have it for these four years, so he never should have been there. He should’ve left the race a year ago. And the media is spinning all this for Kamala Harris, you know. Yeah. She was by his side. Yeah. Covering up the fact that he wasn’t capable of doing the job. She’s complicit in that. And look, this may come across to a lot of people like pro- it’s not pro-Trump. I’m pro-truth, and the truth.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: The matter which I’ve been reporting on for years is that this man was not fit for office. And we could see it in his actions. At last night’s presentation, he finally spoke to the country in an Oval Office appearance. Last night’s appearance was atrocious. I mean, he’s living in a fantasy world. “I’m the only president in the century who didn’t start wars.”

00:12:30:05 – 00:12:50:06

00:12:50:11 – 00:12:57:06

Colonel Chris Wyatt: I’m not surprised that this happened to me. It was all in the fix. Now, here’s a little conspiracy theory for you, Chris. You want to hear a conspiracy theory?

Chris Steyn: Why not?

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Okay, let’s have a little fun with this. I’m not making a claim, but wouldn’t it be interesting? Wouldn’t it be interesting if the elites that control the Democratic Party and business, Wall Street, and the politicians, former politicians who are all tied closely? Wouldn’t it be interesting if they kind of goaded Joe into having a July debate, rather than waiting until September, knowing that he wouldn’t make it to the convention, or that his health was declining so rapidly.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And Joe has an ego that’s the size of the Rio Grande, just like Donald Trump. They both have massive egos, and Joe is also easily bullied into things. When you just kind of call him a wimp or tell him he’s not strong enough, especially when it comes to someone like Trump. So it would have been easy to say, “Joe, listen, you know, you got to do a debate now, man.

00:13:37:17 – 00:13:52:01

00:13:52:03 – 00:14:06:03

00:14:06:07 – 00:14:23:06

00:14:23:06 – 00:14:25:07

Colonel Chris Wyatt: We’re all on the Road to Serfdom.

Chris Steyn: Sounds like a great idea. Who could have beaten Trump?

Colonel Chris Wyatt: Well, who out there can beat Trump? I don’t think Kamala Harris can beat him in a fair election. What? I mean, a fair election is not free advertising by the media, to be fair. To be fair, Donald Trump got at least $1 billion of free advertising in 2015, 2016 because the media. They were in love with him until then. They realized he’s got to be a president they didn’t love anymore, but he got free.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: And that wasn’t fair to the other candidates. And it won’t be fair because she’s already getting that free press. I don’t think in a free and fair election she can beat him. Her record is abysmal, and everything she’s done as vice president, as a senator, I mean, she sponsored insurrectionists, getting out of jail, paying their bail, raising bail for them.

00:15:02:11 – 00:15:20:22

00:15:20:22 – 00:15:37:09

00:15:37:14 – 00:15:53:22

00:15:53:22 – 00:16:13:20 Colonel Chris Wyatt They’re closed primaries. Republicans don’t vote in Democratic primaries and caucuses. So Republicans are responsible for her not being your candidate. You’re responsible. They just spin everything. Beyond that, Newsom is frequently mentioned. He’s been campaigning for 18 months. It was odd for Gavin Newsom to take on Ron DeSantis of Florida when neither one of them was the candidate, but both were obviously looking to become candidates.

00:16:13:20 – 00:16:28:15 Colonel Chris Wyatt So they thought they’d rise above Trump and Biden. They would be the guys. And so Newsom would attack Florida, and DeSantis would comment back about Florida. Newsom went to Florida. Why is he going to Florida unless he’s on vacation? He’s going there for politics. You’re the governor of California, not Florida. So Newsom, his name, it’s mentioned out there.

00:16:28:15 – 00:16:46:21 Colonel Chris Wyatt Beyond that, you’ve got Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who’s claimed she won’t be in the race. But we know politicians. They’ll tell you whatever you they think you want to hear today, and they’ll change your mind tomorrow, so she could come back. And then there’s also talk of Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, where I live. But this candidate is not likable and has a lot of negatives, so I’m not sure who’s out there.

00:16:46:21 – 00:17:04:23 Colonel Chris Wyatt Of course, in the background, as always, well, Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know. It’s at the convention. I don’t think that’s going to happen. But listen, I wasn’t going to watch the Democratic National Convention because it’s become unwatchable, unbearable. The last one I watched in full was in 2004 when they introduced Barack Obama at that convention.

00:17:04:23 – 00:17:12:04 Colonel Chris Wyatt That was an interesting one. It was still so legitimate. And since then, they’ve just become shows. And I haven’t watched them. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll be watching the Democratic convention this year.

00:17:12:09 – 00:17:21:18 Chris Steyn Well, meanwhile, Trump has picked JD Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy, a book I read, as his running mate. What do you think of that pick?

00:17:22:00 – 00:17:45:01 Colonel Chris Wyatt Well, Republicans, they’re not going to like me. And conservatives may not like me either, but I don’t trust JD Vance. I’m not a fan. Hillbilly Elegy is a disrespectful, rude misrepresentation of Appalachians. Coming from Appalachia, I took great offense to the book, and the reason it was so popular is because leftists in our book industry, in our media, promoted the book. They wrote positive, rave reviews about it when it came out.

00:17:45:01 – 00:17:58:20 Colonel Chris Wyatt It’s not a bad book, I mean, but it’s not entirely honest. And I had a problem with that. So he became famous because the left liked him, just like Trump was famous. He was a darling of the left until he ran for office. And now that JD Vance has become a threat to them, Hillbilly Elegy is being reconsidered and rewritten. The book reviews are now saying it’s a terrible thing. My position has been firm all along. I’m not convinced about JD Vance, and I think Donald Trump is making a mistake that he frequently makes out of loyalty or whatever misguided ideas he has. He brings people who are not loyal into his inner circle, and then they betray him.

00:17:58:22 – 00:18:18:12 Colonel Chris Wyatt We saw that with Jeff Sessions. We saw that with BR. We saw that with his chief of staff in the White House. The list goes on. No, I’m not convinced JD Vance is the person they say he is. To me, he was disloyal. He called Trump all kinds of horrible names. He called him Hitler just a couple of years ago. Now suddenly, he’s in bed with Trump. I’m not convinced. I’m not from Missouri, but there’s a phrase out there, you know, Missouri is the “Show Me State.” You’re going to have to show me. JD Vance has to convince me that he’s who he says he is. My concern is that if Trump wins, Vance is in there.

00:18:46:04 – 00:18:52:20 Colonel Chris Wyatt It sets the stage for eight years of Vance, and at the moment, I’m not at all enamored with that. I have my much better picks than JD Vance.

00:18:53:00 – 00:19:00:00 Chris Steyn Well, with the way things are going for Trump, it’s not unlikely that there could be another attempt on his life, don’t you think?

00:19:00:00 – 00:19:15:06 Colonel Chris Wyatt Chris? I’m very concerned about not just Trump. I’m concerned about Kamala Harris’s life. I don’t trust the Secret Service protecting Kamala Harris or Joe Biden or Jimmy Carter, for that matter. These people have shown they’re incompetent, and I don’t want to hear that they’re brave and courageous. Yeah, that doesn’t cut the mustard. We’re brave and courageous in the military too.

00:19:15:08 – 00:19:29:07 Colonel Chris Wyatt But when we fail to get the job done, we’re held accountable. They need to be held accountable, the people responsible for this before we get any trust. And I’m very concerned not just about Trump, but now they’re also interfering in the election, telling Trump he shouldn’t do outdoor rallies. Why? So he can’t get a big crowd. Do your job and it won’t be a threat.

00:19:29:07 – 00:19:32:04 Colonel Chris Wyatt It wasn’t a threat for years. Successful until recently.

00:19:32:08 – 00:19:42:02 Chris Steyn Thank you. That was retired Colonel Chris Wyatt speaking to BizNews about the latest developments in American politics. Thank you, Colonel. I’m Chris Steyn.

