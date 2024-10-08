BizNews Briefing – SAPS Whistleblower; JP Verster; Piet Viljoen; Neil de Beer and more

In today’s episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Bronwyn Nielsen, standing in for BizNews editor Alec Hogg, leads discussions on market impacts driven by China’s $28 billion stimulus and global economic concerns. Guests, including JP Verster and Byron Lotter, weigh in on Chinese tech and commodities sectors, while Piet Viljoen highlights value opportunities in South African markets, particularly in property and consumer stocks. The show wraps with an update from SAPS whistleblower Patricia Morgan-Mashale and insights into defence sector challenges in South Africa from Neil de Beer.

