NewsWrap: Cilliers on China, Russia; WeBuyCars; Kokkie Kooyman on Sasfin; and Zelt Marais on SA Rugby

In this episode of NewsWrap, Jakkie Cilliers, Chairman of the Institute of Security Studies and globally renowned futurist, says South Africa needs to stop being played by its BRICS counterparts, Russia and China; WeBuyCars co-founder and Chief Executive Faan van der Walt discusses the company’s financial results for 2024 and growth outlook, following their listing on the JSE in April this year; Denker Capital Director Kokkie Kooyman shares insights into the crisis-stricken wealth-management firm Sasfin, and the origins of their poor full-year results; and deposed Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais on the controversial $75 Million deal between SA Rugby and the Ackerley Sports Group.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Transcript of the video ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Good Evening, and welcome to NewsWrap from BizNews. Today is Wednesday, October 23, and I’m your host, Patrick Kidd.

In today’s NewsWrap: Jakkie Cilliers on Russia and China’s influence on South Africa; Faan van der Walt on WeBuyCars; Zelt Marais on SA Rugby; and Kokkie Kooyman on Sasfin.

To kick off today’s show, BizNews editor Alec Hogg sat down with Jakkie Cilliers, Chairman of the Institute of Security Studies and globally renowned futurist. Cilliers says South Africa needs to stop being played by its BRICS counterparts, Russia and China. You can find the full interview on BizNews.

And speaking to BizNews editor Alec Hogg on this morning’s BizNews Briefing podcast, We Buy Cars co-founder and Chief Excutive Faan van der Walt discussed the company’s financial results for 2024 and growth outlook, following their listing on the JSE in April this year.

https://www.biznews.com/interviews/2024/10/23/faan-van-der-walt-webuycars

And a big story in financial services. Speaking to Alec Hogg this morning, Denker Capital Director Kokkie Kooyman shared insights into the crisis-stricken wealth-management firm Sasfin, and the origins of their poor full-year results.

And wrapping up today’s show, Deposed Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais on the controversial $75 Million deal between SA Rugby and the Ackerley Sports Group. He spoke to Alec Hogg on this morning’s BizNews Briefing podcast.

You can catch new episodes of NewsWrap Mondays through Thursdays on BizNewsTV, BizNews Radio, and BizNews.com. And don’t forget to join Alec Hogg live at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning for the BizNews Briefing podcast. The BizNews Briefing is streamed live at 7 a.m. on weekdays and can be found on the BizNews.com home page. This has been NewsWrap, and I’m Patrick Kidd from BizNews.com.