NewsWrap: Cameron on SAPS audit; Banxso whistleblower; Wilgenhof saga continues; PnP IPO buzz; Heystek on US tech giants’ boom

n today’s BizNews Newswrap, DA’s Ian Cameron delves into the SAPS’s leadership issues and the need for a skills audit to address crime at its roots. Bloomberg provides insights on Pick n Pay’s upcoming Boxer IPO, potentially Africa’s largest for the year, while a whistleblower shares claims of a clone mimicking Banxso to scam investors. Alec Hogg and Magnus Heystek discuss the booming US tech sector, where Nvidia’s stock value may be affected by the big spenders’ earnings reports. We also hear from Willie Aucamp and Jaco Rabie on the Stellenbosch University scandal that’s sparked calls for leadership accountability. Find all these in-depth discussions and more on BizNews.com.

Hello and welcome to the BizNews Newswrap, our daily show summarising the top takes from BizNews today, It’s Tuesday, the 29th of October, I’m Lucy Ferreira.

We’ve got another jam-packed show for you today, looking at a myriad of topics,

Here are the headlines:

The DA hasendorsed an immediate skills audit of SAPS management.

Pick n pay plans to list Africa’s biggest IPO of the year

Suspended Banxso is back in the news with an anonymous whistleblower who has uncovered a clone operating as the company

We also have more bombshells on Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhoff Residency saga

Our partners at Bloomberg take us through the closure of at least 3 VW plants in Germany

And Magnus Heystek’s take on the US tech sector amid results coming out from the magnificent 7.

First up DA spokesperson on police, Ian Cameron’s essential insights on the root cause of the rot in the South African Police Service.

Now our partners at Bloomberg take us through Pick n Pay’s plans to list its low-cost Boxer business on the JSE this year.

And now with an anonymous whistleblower investigating a clone of the suspended Banxso – appearing to be scamming even more clients.

More on the Wilgenhof saga with DA National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp and Jaco Rabie, the spokesperson of the Wilgenhof Alumni Association.

Our partners at Bloomberg now on the unprecedented closure of 3 VW plants in Germany, in light of which, it is worth considering the auto industry’s struggles at the moment and the potential impact on VWs plant in South Africa.

Lastly investment guru, Magnus Heystek shares insights on tech earnings and the magnificent 7.

That brings us to the end of today’s NewsWrap, remember that you can find all of these interviews and articles on BizNews.com, TV and Radio, thanks for joining us, see you tomorrow!