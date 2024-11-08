BizNews Briefing: Eskom v Jhb; Trump stock bump; Sappi; Truworths; Comrades; SA v Scotland

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg provides context on stories of the moment with guests (in order of appearance) Wayne Duvenage (OUTA); Magnus Heystek (Brenthurst); Steve Binnie (Sappi); Anthony Ginsberg (GinsGlobal); Lord Mayor of London Prof Michael Mainelli; and Rory Steyn on the Comrades Collective and his son, Scotland rugby captain Kyle.

