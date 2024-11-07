NewsWrap: Trump election victory – Hersov, Kooyman, Cilliers react; Gauteng’s high-tech crime-fighting; Sappi quarterlies

In today’s episode of NewsWrap, Kamala Harris concedes the US election. Business leader and ‘capitalist activist’ Rob Hersov, Denker Capital Director Kokkie Kooyman, and futurist Jakkie Cilliers react to Donald Trump’s election victory. Chris Steyn sits down with Gauteng MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini who highlights the province’s recent achievements in high-tech crime-fighting. And Sappi CEO Steve Binnie unpacks the company’s strong quarterly results.

Hello and welcome to NewsWrap! Today is Wednesday, November 6 and I’m Patrick Kidd.

In today’s NewsWrap:

Rob Hersov, Kokkie Kooyman and Jakkie Cilliers share their reactions to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election;

First up, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has conceded the 2024 US election to Donald Trump. She gave her speech at Howard University in Washington D.C. last night. Here’s a clip from our partners at Bloomberg.

And this morning on the BizNews Briefing podcast, Alec Hogg spoke to South African business leader and self-titled ‘capitalist activist’ Rob Hersov. Commenting on Trump’s election victory, Hersov is welcoming a second Trump presidency with open arms.

Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman also sat down with Alec Hogg and shared his insights on what a Trump presidency will mean for the US economy and the world at large.

Renowned futurist and South African thought leader Jakkie Cilliers was much more tentative when asked about his reaction to Trump’s election victory. Cilliers spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

In local news, BizNews journalist Chris Steyn sat down with Gauteng MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamin. Dhlamini highlighted the province’s recent achievements in crime-fighting, citing the use of high-tech innovations.

And in investing news, Sappi released its quarterly results which surpassed expectations, leading to a 9% share price increase. Alec Hogg spoke to CEO Steve Binnie.

And that will wrap up today’s show. A big thank you to the talented BizNews production team for putting these clips together and remember that you can find the full interviews on BizNewsTV, Radio and .com. This has been NewsWrap and I’m Patrick Kidd.