Piet Viljoen’s investing masterclass – how to avoid our investments being hit for six

Over the past month, half a dozen major changes have emerged could be giving the jitters to sleeping-easy investors. BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacks them for Re:CM’s founder Piet Viljoen – and what transpired is a master class from one of the most rational investors.

In the decade since Alec Hogg launched the BizNews portfolio, it has achieved remarkable success, capitalizing on trends such as the meteoric rise of big tech and the advent of artificial intelligence. Yet, as the financial landscape evolves, so too must investment strategies. Alec recently hosted investment expert Piet Viljoen to discuss the current state of markets, risks to watch, and the principles underpinning long-term success in portfolio management.

Six Key Risks Shaping Today’s Investment Landscape

Alec highlighted six pressing concerns that could upend market stability:

The Trump Factor: With Donald Trump’s unpredictable approach to leadership and its implications for the world’s largest economy, the US remains a focal point of investor concern. Elon Musk’s Volatility: Musk’s visionary yet erratic behavior continues to influence markets and investor sentiment. Bitcoin’s Rise: The cryptocurrency’s near-$100,000 valuation raises questions about its broader implications. Geopolitical Tensions: The potential for World War III looms, exacerbated by escalating global conflicts. Buffett’s Cash Reserve: Warren Buffett’s massive sell-off of stocks signals unease in the market. South Africa’s Political Landscape: A fragile government of national unity raises questions about economic stability.

These issues, while daunting, need not dictate portfolio decisions, Piet argued. Instead, they should be viewed as part of the market’s inevitable ebb and flow.

A Long-Term Approach: The Core Portfolio

Viljoen emphasized the futility of reacting to short-term political and economic events. Instead, he advocates for building a portfolio anchored in high-quality businesses with proven resilience.

“Good businesses survive and thrive through wars, political upheaval, and economic cycles,” he stated, pointing to examples like Shoprite in South Africa, which continued to grow despite the country’s tumultuous history.

The Danger of Misallocated Capital

One of Viljoen’s central concerns is the distortion caused by super-low interest rates in Western economies. Since the 2008 financial crisis, cheap capital has fueled debt accumulation and created imbalances in the global economy. While these policies were intended to stabilize economies, they also led to significant misallocations of resources, particularly in the US.

Viljoen warned of the long-term consequences: “When capital is free, it gets misallocated. That’s the biggest dislocation in global markets, and it’s waiting to be corrected.”

South Africa’s Undervalued Opportunity

While Western economies grapple with inflated valuations and excessive debt, emerging markets like South Africa present a contrasting picture. Viljoen noted that South Africa’s financial discipline and relatively manageable debt-to-GDP ratio place it in a strong position.

“South African companies have operated under tight conditions for years, and as a result, they’re lean, efficient, and undervalued,” Viljoen explained. He cited businesses like Shoprite and Bidvest as examples of well-managed companies poised to benefit if economic conditions improve.

The American Bubble?

Alec drew attention to high-flying American stocks like Nvidia, Palantir, and MicroStrategy, which have delivered spectacular gains but may now reflect excessive optimism. Viljoen cautioned against such speculative investments, likening the current market hype to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

“Nvidia is a great business, but the hype around it makes me wary,” Viljoen said. He pointed out that stocks with elevated valuations are vulnerable to sharp corrections, especially when market sentiment turns.

Read more: Trump 2.0: The implications for the US and South Africa

South Africa’s Lollapalooza Effect

Despite the challenges facing South Africa, Viljoen remains optimistic about the potential for a “Lollapalooza effect,” where multiple positive factors converge to create a surge in asset values. He noted that South African stocks are already beginning to reflect this optimism, with strong returns from local funds over the past three years.

Final Thoughts: Lessons for Investors

For retail investors, Viljoen offered a few guiding principles:

Focus on Valuation : Avoid overpaying for assets, no matter how compelling the story.

: Avoid overpaying for assets, no matter how compelling the story. Prioritize Quality : Invest in businesses with strong fundamentals and proven resilience.

: Invest in businesses with strong fundamentals and proven resilience. Think Long Term: Build a core portfolio of “forever stocks” that can weather market cycles.

Viljoen also highlighted the importance of sleeping well at night—a portfolio that causes anxiety is a signal to reassess and recalibrate.

Conclusion

The BizNews portfolio’s decade-long journey offers valuable lessons for investors navigating today’s volatile markets. As Alec Hogg and Piet Viljoen’s discussion revealed, success lies not in chasing trends but in maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach. Whether grappling with geopolitical tensions, market bubbles, or local challenges, the principles of patience, valuation, and quality remain timeless.

