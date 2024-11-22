Masterclass II: Andrew Lapping tackles the Big Six issues investors must assess now

In the second of the “three wise men” interviews ahead of the BizNews monthly portfolio update on Tuesday, Ranmore Chief Investment Officer Andrew Lapping shares his thoughts. Lapping, like his Ranmore colleague Sean Peche, is a graduate of the Dr Simon Marais ‘school of investing’, having worked at Allan Gray for almost two decades, the last quarter of which was as its Chief Investment Officer overseeing hundreds of billions in funds entrusted by South African savers. Never one for the limelight, in this rare interview Lapping shares his wisdom with BizNews editor Alec Hogg. Brilliant.

Navigating today’s volatile financial markets requires not just expertise but also the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Ranmore, shared his investment philosophy and insights in an engaging interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews. His journey, shaped by his years at Allan Gray and now at Ranmore, underscores the importance of discipline, adaptability, and a long-term outlook in investing.

A Journey Through Investment Wisdom

Lapping’s career trajectory is a testament to his deep-rooted investment philosophy, significantly influenced by the late Dr. Simon Marais, a mentor he describes as a logical thinker and genuine person. Lapping credits Marais with teaching him lessons that extend beyond investment strategies, encompassing life principles and interpersonal relationships. This approach aligns closely with Warren Buffett’s philosophy, which emphasizes treating people well and thinking long-term.

Leaving Allan Gray: A Life Decision

After two decades at Allan Gray, including a stint as Chief Investment Officer, Lapping made a pivotal decision to leave in 2020. This move, driven by considerations of family safety and personal growth, took him to Europe. There, he joined Ranmore, a boutique investment firm co-founded by Sean Peche. Ranmore’s size and agility allow it to react quickly to market shifts, a key advantage Lapping sees in achieving consistent performance.

Finding Opportunities Where Others Hesitate

Ranmore’s investment strategy focuses on regions and sectors that are undervalued or out of favor. Lapping elaborates on this contrarian approach, highlighting successful investments in areas such as Japan, Latin America, and peripheral European countries. He notes that fishing in overlooked waters often uncovers hidden gems, whether it’s stocks ignored due to geopolitical risks or companies operating in undervalued markets.

Lapping’s ability to capitalize on such opportunities is rooted in thorough analysis and a willingness to admit mistakes. “In a small team like Ranmore, it’s easy to change course quickly,” he says. This flexibility has contributed to the firm’s impressive track record, even as larger players struggle to generate alpha consistently.

Understanding Global Risks

In today’s interconnected world, macroeconomic factors play an outsized role in shaping investment strategies. Lapping identifies several key issues investors must grapple with:

US Economic Dynamics: Despite the US economy’s strong performance, Lapping expresses concerns over its budget deficit, which remains high despite robust growth and low unemployment. He views this as unsustainable, particularly with policies that further stimulate an already hot economy. Elon Musk’s Influence: While acknowledging Musk’s entrepreneurial genius, Lapping cautions against overestimating his potential impact on governance. He also highlights concerns about Musk’s ability to juggle his corporate responsibilities with any political aspirations, especially given Tesla’s reliance on Musk’s leadership. Bitcoin and Digital Assets: Lapping offers a balanced perspective on Bitcoin, recognizing its potential as a transactional medium for migrant workers and as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation. However, he warns against the hype surrounding the cryptocurrency’s skyrocketing valuation, emphasizing the importance of understanding its underlying fundamentals. Geopolitical Tensions: On the Ukraine conflict, Lapping acknowledges the difficulty in predicting the actions of leaders like Vladimir Putin, whose worldview may diverge sharply from Western norms. While the risks of escalation are real, he believes these fears also create investment opportunities in Europe, where valuations are more attractive than in the US. Warren Buffett’s Moves: Buffett’s growing cash pile signals a lack of compelling opportunities in the US market, a sentiment Lapping shares. Ranmore’s portfolio reflects this, with only 20% exposure to US equities compared to much higher allocations in other regions. South Africa’s Fragility: As a South African living abroad, Lapping remains cautious about the country’s long-term prospects. Despite optimism surrounding the Government of National Unity, he stresses the need for systemic changes in education and business conditions to foster sustainable growth.

Investing Where It Counts

Ranmore’s investment strategy is characterized by its focus on value and a global perspective. Lapping highlights opportunities in Europe, Japan, and even China, despite recent challenges in these markets. He contrasts this with the US, where high valuations and concentrated investor enthusiasm make it harder to find bargains.

“People are extremely positive about US stocks,” Lapping observes. “But we look at the world and say, where are things not great, and where is there undue pessimism?” This mindset has steered Ranmore towards underappreciated regions and sectors, yielding strong returns over the years.

A Philosophy for Investors

Lapping’s philosophy is simple yet profound: focus on long-term value, avoid crowded trades, and maintain a margin of safety. He advises investors to trim positions that have performed exceptionally well and redeploy capital into undervalued opportunities. “Losing money is not nice,” he says, emphasizing the importance of risk management.

As markets evolve, so too must investors. Lapping’s approach, combining humility, discipline, and a global outlook, offers a blueprint for navigating these challenges. His insights remind us that successful investing is as much about understanding human behavior and global dynamics as it is about crunching numbers.

In a world rife with uncertainty, Andrew Lapping’s measured approach provides a reassuring guide for those seeking to grow their wealth sustainably. Whether it’s finding hidden gems or mitigating risks, his strategies underscore the value of looking beyond the headlines to uncover real opportunities.

