Bitcoin: A milestone, not a destination, says VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani

As Bitcoin nears $100,000, the crypto market faces both excitement and scepticism. VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani shares insights into Bitcoin’s trajectory, its potential to outpace traditional assets, and the implications of global regulatory shifts.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The cryptocurrency world is buzzing as Bitcoin edges closer to the $100,000 mark, a milestone that underscores its meteoric rise. For Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR, this is merely a waypoint in a much larger journey. Speaking to BizNews, Ehsani highlighted Bitcoin’s resilience, its potential to surpass gold in value, and the evolving global narrative around cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin: A Unique Asset with Untapped Potential

Ehsani addressed Bitcoin’s notorious volatility, likening its price movements to a rollercoaster ride. Yet, despite dramatic pullbacks—some as steep as 80-85% in recent years—the overarching trend remains upward. For him, the value of Bitcoin goes beyond its market price.

“If you look at the history of Bitcoin, it is very volatile, but it’s on an upward trajectory,” Ehsani noted. He predicted that Bitcoin’s value could eventually exceed $899,000 if it reaches market cap parity with gold. He attributed this potential to Bitcoin’s digital attributes—instant transferability, low transaction costs, and maintained scarcity—which make it more adaptable and scalable than traditional commodities.

Shifting Perceptions and Strategic Adoption

The global narrative surrounding Bitcoin is evolving. Ehsani pointed out that governments and institutions once sceptical of cryptocurrencies are now exploring their strategic potential. “We’re talking about the superpower of the world, the United States, creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve,” he said, adding that other nations like Poland and China are reassessing their stances on crypto.

In a significant development, U.S. regulators are taking a more accommodating view of Bitcoin, highlighted by the rapid rise of Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF, for instance, has outpaced its gold counterpart in growth, reflecting changing investor sentiment.

Moreover, Ehsani emphasized the symbolic shift in China, where a recent court ruling affirmed the legality of owning Bitcoin. “This changes the narrative,” he said, pointing to the increasing acknowledgement of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class.

Long-Term Investment vs. Short-Term Speculation

Ehsani offered measured advice for those considering investing in Bitcoin. He cautioned against using essential savings to buy Bitcoin, given its volatility. However, for those with discretionary income, he argued that Bitcoin’s long-term potential outweighs the risks.

“If you’re selling Bitcoin at $100,000, what are you doing with that money? Are you holding it in fiat currencies, which depreciate over time, or investing in assets with real negative yields?” he asked, emphasizing Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

Beyond Bitcoin: The Wider Crypto Ecosystem

While Ehsani remains bullish on Bitcoin, he acknowledged the broader potential of the cryptocurrency space. He noted the proliferation of thousands of digital assets, some of which could complement Bitcoin’s role in a diversified portfolio.

“There are other narratives, like programmable money and smart contracts, which will revolutionize our financial systems,” he said. However, he urged caution, warning that many lesser-known cryptocurrencies could fail due to weak fundamentals or fraudulent practices.

The Road Ahead

As regulatory frameworks mature and adoption widens, Ehsani believes Bitcoin is poised to cement its place as a transformative asset. The recent resignation of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, coupled with expectations of more crypto-friendly leadership, signals a promising shift for the industry.

For Ehsani, the journey is just beginning. “We’re in the early stages of this industry, and there’s a lot humanity will still benefit from,” he concluded.

While Bitcoin’s future remains unpredictable, one thing is certain: it has redefined the way the world perceives value, finance, and innovation. As it inches closer to $100,000, investors and sceptics alike are watching to see if it can fulfil its promise as “one of the most valuable assets humanity has ever known.”

Read also: