Coalition chaos and financial struggles: Cilliers Brink on the future of Tshwane and SA municipalities

In an exclusive interview, Cilliers Brink, ex-mayor of Tshwane and current leader of the DA caucus in Tshwane, shares his insights on the challenges facing South Africa’s municipalities. From coalition politics to financial discipline and Eskom debt settlements, Brink highlights the complex interplay of governance, political alliances, and public accountability shaping Tshwane’s precarious trajectory.

South African municipalities, especially major metros like Tshwane, are under siege. Financial mismanagement, political infighting, and the challenges of coalition politics have left many cities struggling to function. Cilliers Brink, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus in Tshwane and former mayor, provides a sobering analysis of these challenges and potential paths forward.

In a recent interview, Brink detailed the fallout from fractured coalitions and Tshwane’s precarious financial position. Tshwane’s woes are emblematic of broader trends across South Africa, where political manoeuvring often trumps effective governance.

Coalition chaos

Thabazimbi, a small Limpopo municipality, serves as a microcosm of coalition dysfunction. Brink described how coalition instability often leads to governance paralysis. In Thabazimbi, no single party or coalition achieved a governing majority, resulting in a dissolved council and a new election. “Coalition chaos,” as Brink termed it, stymies municipal progress and fuels voter frustration.

“Tshwane faced similar challenges,” Brink explained. During his tenure, the ANC and EFF frequently walked out of council meetings, crippling decision-making. This deadlock provided the Gauteng provincial government with grounds to invoke Section 139(1)(c) of the Constitution, dissolving the council and appointing administrators. However, as Brink noted, administrators often cause more harm than good, exacerbating financial and operational crises.

Financial discipline amid crisis

Tshwane’s financial crisis is particularly dire. The city is grappling with massive Eskom debt, exacerbated by historical salary increases and administrative mismanagement. Brink’s administration sought exemptions from mandatory salary increases, citing the city’s inability to pay. This move sparked violent strikes, underscoring the tensions between fiscal responsibility and labour demands.

Brink’s approach emphasized hard truths. “If you don’t pay Eskom debt, you can’t restore creditworthiness or secure funding for critical infrastructure,” he warned. Under his leadership, Tshwane resisted paying salary increases that weren’t financially viable, a stance that Brink argues was essential for the city’s survival.

The current administration has continued this policy, reaching a settlement with Eskom that requires Tshwane to pay arrears over five years. Eskom’s agreement to write off nearly R900 million in interest is conditional on the city adhering to the payment plan. Failure to meet these terms could have catastrophic consequences, including accelerated repayment demands.

The role of leadership

Central to Tshwane’s fragile stability is City Manager Johann Mettler, appointed during Brink’s tenure. Brink lauded Mettler’s professionalism and technical expertise, suggesting that removing him, as some factions of the ANC and EFF propose, would destabilize the city further. “Without strong, ethical management, Tshwane cannot navigate its current challenges,” Brink stressed.

Leadership challenges extend beyond Tshwane. Johannesburg, facing its own financial woes, offers a cautionary tale. Brink contrasted Tshwane’s transparency about its Eskom debt with Johannesburg’s denials. “Denialism weakens your position in negotiations and court cases,” Brink argued, adding that Johannesburg’s fragmented governance exacerbates its problems.

Lessons from the past and hope for the future

Brink’s reflections also highlighted broader systemic issues. Coalition governments, often hailed as democratic victories, have instead revealed vulnerabilities in South Africa’s political system. Smaller parties frequently act as “spoilers,” leveraging their positions for short-term gains rather than long-term stability.

Looking ahead to 2026, Brink sees an opportunity to rally disillusioned voters who feel betrayed by opportunistic politics. “The way ActionSA turned against the multi-party coalition enraged many voters,” he said. He emphasized the need for ideological coherence in coalitions, warning that without it, municipalities remain vulnerable to chaos.

Brink’s commitment to Tshwane is unwavering. “I’ll stick around to fight for the city’s future and protect our legacy,” he vowed. For Brink, restoring order and financial discipline in Tshwane isn’t just about governance—it’s about safeguarding South Africa’s democratic and economic future.

Conclusion

Cilliers Brink’s account paints a stark picture of the challenges facing South African municipalities. From coalition instability to financial mismanagement, the road ahead is fraught with obstacles. Yet, Brink’s emphasis on leadership, fiscal discipline, and voter accountability offers a glimmer of hope. Tshwane’s story is one of struggle, but it also holds lessons for cities across the country as they grapple with governance in an era of uncertainty.

