How Altvest/Easy Equities consortium will make it possible for anyone to invest in Springboks

Two companies whose goal is to democratise asset ownership have combined as members of a consortium that is offering SA Rugby an alternative to the now defunct Ackerley Sports proposal to acquire management control and 20% of the Springbok brand for $75m. The provinces voted down Ackerley’s proposal at a meeting today. BizNews editor Alec Hogg gets the inside track from AltVest’s Warren Wheatley and Charles Savage of Easy Equities on how they will make it possible to invest in Springbok Rugby from just R1.

In a groundbreaking move to reshape the commercial future of South African rugby, Altvest and EasyEquities have partnered to propose a radically inclusive ownership model for the Springbok brand. This initiative, spearheaded by Warren Wheatley, CEO of Altvest, and Charles Savage, CEO of Easy Equities, aims to democratize investment opportunities while preserving the national pride tied to the team.

Their plan, presented to the South African Rugby Union (SARU), stands in stark contrast to a competing bid from Equity Sports Group. While the latter proposes a $75 million purchase for a 20% stake with board control, the Altvest-led consortium emphasizes inclusivity and transparency, fostering a sense of collective ownership among South Africans.

A revolutionary ownership model

The consortium’s vision aligns with their shared ethos: making investment accessible to everyone. Through fractional ownership facilitated by EasyEquities’ expansive platform, anyone from a car guard at Loftus to expatriates abroad can claim a piece of the Springbok legacy. “Ownership changes everything,” Savage remarked. “Imagine being able to support the Springboks not just with your voice but as a shareholder—even with just one rand.”

Wheatley highlighted another key distinction: their bid ensures that intellectual property and economic benefits largely remain within South Africa, unlike the competing proposal, which exports control overseas. This approach allows domestic asset managers and private equity firms to join hands, retaining the brand’s sovereignty while inviting global expertise selectively.

Inclusivity and accessibility at the core

Central to the consortium’s pitch is the idea of giving all South Africans a stake in the country’s most celebrated rugby team. Savage drew comparisons to Easy Equities’ success with investments in international brands like Manchester United, emphasizing that the Springboks—renowned for their World Cup victories and unparalleled fan loyalty—present an even greater opportunity for broad engagement.

“Sports assets are hot properties globally,” Savage noted. “Owning a piece of the Springboks would not just be a passion purchase but a sound investment.” The platform’s existing million-strong user base could be pivotal in scaling this vision, attracting both existing and new investors.

Addressing the concerns

The consortium’s approach also tackles criticisms levelled at the Equity Sports Group offer. According to Wheatley, many South Africans felt excluded from the decision-making process and the perceived lack of transparency in the international bid. “Our model fosters trust,” he stated. “We’re opening the books and letting the country see our plans.”

In addition, the consortium is prepared to meet financial requirements through collaborations with big asset managers and private equity firms, with some already expressing interest. However, as Wheatley admitted, regulatory hurdles could take up to three months to navigate, requiring patience and public education to ensure the proposal’s success.

The Springboks as a catalyst for broader change

The consortium’s vision doesn’t stop with the Springboks. Wheatley revealed plans to extend this ownership model to other South African sports teams, including regional rugby franchises like the Sharks and Bulls, as well as football clubs such as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“This isn’t just about the Springboks,” he explained. “We’re exploring blockchain and tokenization to further democratize access. Imagine owning a piece of your favorite team through a globally accessible platform.”

Savage echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the growing value of sports brands. “We’ve seen family offices and private equity flock to these assets globally. South Africa’s teams can tap into this momentum, starting with our most iconic brand.”

Challenges and the road ahead

Despite the consortium’s compelling vision, challenges remain. SARU’s current exclusive negotiations with Equity Sports Group may delay progress until the new year. Wheatley expressed optimism, however, that SARU might open the bidding process to multiple proposals.

A broader request for proposals (RFP) could pave the way for collaborative partnerships, even with competitors like Rupert & Co. “This is not a winner-takes-all scenario,” Wheatley stated. “Collaboration could ensure the best outcome for the country.”

A national pride worth sharing

As the consortium awaits SARU’s decision, one thing is clear: their proposal represents more than a financial transaction. It’s a bold step toward uniting South Africans through shared ownership of their national pride.

Savage put it best: “We wear the Springbok jersey with pride. Now, we can own a piece of that pride.”

If successful, this model could set a precedent for democratizing investment in South Africa’s cultural and sporting icons, redefining what it means to be a supporter in the modern era.

