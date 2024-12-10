Gary Player: His friendship with Trump; ending ‘wokeness’; and a vision South Africa’s future

Gary Player, the legendary South African golfer, has long been an ambassador not only for golf but also for the social and economic potential of his home country. At nearly 90, Player continues to inspire with his resilience, global perspective, and unwavering commitment to fostering positive change. In a wide-ranging conversation with BizNews, he offered powerful insights into South Africa’s challenges, his relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and his vision for the future.

Golf as a catalyst for economic growth

Player sees golf as a transformative force for South Africa’s economy, particularly through tourism. The $3 million golf challenge at Sun City, he explained, is more than a sporting event. “This tournament reaches 180 countries,” he said, emphasizing its role in reshaping global perceptions of South Africa.

Tourism, he believes, is critical to tackling South Africa’s high unemployment and poverty rates. “When people come here and see our wildlife and facilities like Sun City, they become ambassadors for our country,” he said. Yet Player is acutely aware of the obstacles—crime, safety concerns, and socio-economic disparities—that deter tourists. “We need to address these perceptions head-on,” he urged, adding that the revenue generated by such events supports impoverished communities, providing essential resources and employment.

Poverty, inequality, and open borders

Player spoke candidly about the economic pressures facing South Africa, attributing much of the strain to an open-border policy that he believes exacerbates unemployment. “You cannot share a loaf of bread among 50 people,” he said, calling for policies that regulate immigration and prioritize the needs of South Africans.

Drawing on personal visits to informal settlements, Player described the dire conditions many face: corrugated iron homes, extreme temperatures, and a lack of basic amenities like running water or proper sanitation. “We owe it to our people to focus on education and job creation,” he said, stressing the importance of empowering local communities.

Leadership, Donald Trump, and the value of strong allies

Player’s friendship with former U.S. President Donald Trump was a prominent theme in the interview. He praised Trump’s leadership style and his potential to enact meaningful reforms. “I’ve known Donald Trump for over 30 years. He’s an incredibly compassionate man who deeply values personal connections,” Player said.

Trump’s golf skills also drew admiration. “There’s no president in history who comes close to his golfing ability,” Player remarked, adding that Trump’s ownership of world-class courses reflects his dedication to the sport and to creating jobs through business.

Beyond golf, Player lauded Trump’s policy priorities, particularly his commitment to law and order. “He’s going to stop the woke agenda and bring back a sense of discipline and pride,” Player said, referencing controversial cultural and political issues. He expressed hope that Trump’s leadership could extend to addressing global conflicts like the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, saying, “If he succeeds in bringing peace, he could go down as one of America’s greatest presidents.”

While his views on Trump may spark debate, Player emphasized the importance of respecting differing opinions. “We need to listen to others with an open mind. That’s how we grow and learn,” he said.

Golf’s broader lessons: Discipline, education, and opportunity

Golf, for Player, is more than a sport—it’s a microcosm of life. He urged young South Africans to take up the game, citing its potential to teach discipline, build character, and create professional opportunities. “Golf isn’t just about physical skill; it’s about mental resilience and forming connections,” he said.

Player also underscored the importance of education in preparing South Africans for an increasingly competitive global landscape. “Reading and learning are essential,” he said, lamenting the decline of these habits among younger generations. “Parents must encourage their children to prioritize education—it’s the light that will guide our future.”

Gratitude and giving back

A recurring theme in Player’s reflections was gratitude. Despite his global success, he remains deeply connected to South Africa and committed to giving back. “I’ve represented this country for 73 years, and it’s given me everything,” he said. Player has used his platform to raise funds for local communities, support education initiatives, and advocate for policies that promote sustainable development.

He also stressed the importance of social responsibility among the wealthy and influential. “We need to invest in our people, in their education and well-being, to ensure that everyone has a chance to succeed,” he said.

The path forward for South Africa

While Player is realistic about South Africa’s challenges, he is also optimistic about its potential. He believes the country’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and resilient people can be harnessed to drive economic recovery and social cohesion. However, achieving this vision requires a collective effort—from policymakers and business leaders to everyday citizens.

“We have a great country with incredible resources, but we need to work together to address our problems,” Player said. His message is clear: by combining discipline, gratitude, and a commitment to social and economic reform, South Africa can chart a path toward a brighter future.

