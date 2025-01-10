Athol Trollip: Why Steenhuisen is dead wrong about ActionSA – and his blue lights

A sensationalistic press release from Action SA referencing Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s vehicles was countered by the DA Leader this week. But in this interview, ActionSA parliamentary head Athol Trollip – himself an erstwhile DA Leader – argues that Steenhuisen’s allegations were off-beam and that he avoided the real issue. Trollip also explains why those writing off ActionSA are on the wrong path. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

