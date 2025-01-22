Trump’s tariffs and energy orders: What they mean for SA’s economy – Kevin Lings

Key topics

The fast-paced changes from Donald Trump’s executive orders and memorandums are making waves globally, with critical implications for South Africa. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib, recently unpacked the potential impact of Trump’s actions during an interview with Bronwyn Nielsen.

Central to Trump’s recent agenda is his aggressive push on energy policies. Declaring an emergency in the U.S. energy sector, Trump has rolled back environmental protections to boost oil and gas exploration, even in ecologically sensitive areas like Alaska’s wilderness. These moves directly challenge global commitments to renewable energy, as he has curtailed wind farm developments and lifted bans on offshore oil exploration. For South Africa, where energy prices are already a concern, increased global supply could lower oil prices but pressure local energy-dependent industries like Sasol.

Lings emphasized the link between Trump’s energy focus and his push for fossil-fuel-driven vehicles. A departure from clean energy policies signals a potential global domino effect, affecting nations investing in renewables and electric vehicles. The shift could undermine South Africa’s efforts toward sustainable energy transition.

Trump’s tariff strategies also caught attention, with Lings explaining their broader trade implications. While threats of a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada loom, it appears these are more negotiation tools than concrete actions. Tariffs on China, though hinted at, are also in the exploratory phase. For South Africa, Trump’s protectionist stance could disrupt global trade patterns, potentially weakening the rand and intensifying economic pressures.

Despite these challenges, Lings noted a glimmer of market optimism. Trump’s policies, though controversial, aim to bolster the U.S. economy and equity markets. However, the specter of a global trade war remains a significant risk. Should Trump expand tariffs, South Africa could face profound economic shocks.

In a world where U.S. policies ripple across continents, South Africa must navigate these uncertainties with strategic foresight. Trump’s moves, as dissected by Kevin Lings, serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of global economies.

