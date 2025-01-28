BizNews Briefing: DA stays in GNU, Hersov applauds, but Transnet flashpoint looms

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing: highlights from the DA’s top team telling us why the 20% party won’t be leaving the Government of National Unity – yet. Capitalist activist Rob Hersov explains why this is a smart move. Still, another flashpoint looms as the DA’s spokesman on finance Mark Burke draws a line in the sand over the ANC’s proposed Transnet bailout in next month’s national Budget. Plus, explaining why DeepSeek presents such a threat to Wall Street’s AI boom, notably Nvidia.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) provided a report on its federal executive meeting. John Steenhuisen addressed concerns about the stability of the government of national unity, predicting it could last for the next two years despite internal pressures.

Rob Hersov, a capitalist activist, shared his views on why the DA remains part of the coalition instead of prioritizing its core voters.

Upcoming national budget challenges

The February budget presentation looms, with key controversies, including the proposed bailout for Transnet.

Mark Burke, DA finance spokesperson, criticized the bailout, advocating a business-like approach to resolve Transnet’s issues, such as reviewing and restructuring its operations instead of continuous financial injections.

Financial market turmoil

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has disrupted global markets with its technology, rivaling ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost. This triggered significant losses, including Nvidia’s value plummeting by 17%, equivalent to 1.5 times South Africa’s GDP in one day.

Mixed reactions in the tech sector: Nvidia and TSMC suffered major losses, while stocks like Microsoft and Meta remained stable or gained slightly. Bitcoin also experienced fluctuations but rebounded above $100,000.



AI and market insights

Cathy Wood of ARK Investments shared optimism about the future of artificial intelligence, highlighting innovation opportunities despite current market shocks.

South African troops in the DRC

Reports emerged of South African troops surrounded by Rwanda-backed rebels in the DRC, with 14 soldiers killed, including 4 on this day.

Interest rate outlook

Expectations of a 0.25% interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank bring cautious optimism for economic relief.

