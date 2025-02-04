Steenhuisen says cool heads can turn Trump/ANC vitriol from crisis to a benefit

South Africans have been jolted by attention US president Donald Trump is giving their country – starting with freezing an annual $450m gift to HIV/AIDS sufferers with much worse in the wings. Among the most concerned are exporters – and those employed by American companies from KFC and Ford to Microsoft and Amazon operating in SA. Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen, Agriculture Minister in the Government of National Unity, says with cool heads, the growing crisis could become an opportunity. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen provided a candid assessment of South Africa’s growing tensions with the United States. As uncertainty looms over the future of trade relations, Steenhuisen warned of dire economic consequences if diplomatic missteps lead to a full-blown trade dispute with one of South Africa’s largest trading partners.

US-South Africa relations on the brink

South Africa’s relationship with the United States has hit a rough patch, exacerbated by Washington’s threats to impose tariffs and cut aid in response to Pretoria’s foreign policy decisions. Steenhuisen acknowledged that these developments could have a far-reaching impact, particularly on the agricultural sector, which relies heavily on American markets.

“We’re talking about thousands upon thousands of jobs here,” he said. “The people who would probably be affected most by these tariffs would be large commercial farmers who have found a good market in the United States.”

He called for a balanced, fact-based approach to negotiations, emphasizing that South Africa cannot afford to lose a key economic ally. “We must do so in a rational way, without getting hysterical, and make sure that we navigate what I think are going to be a choppy five years for South Africa in relation with the United States.”

The need for diplomacy over rhetoric

Steenhuisen criticized knee-jerk reactions from some South African political leaders, cautioning against reckless statements that could escalate tensions further. He dismissed the notion that South Africa could simply retaliate by cutting off mineral exports to the US, calling such rhetoric counterproductive.

“We need to de-escalate this, not escalate it,” he asserted. “The last thing we can afford is to lose one of the largest trading partners that we have and one of the largest investors in our economy.”

He also confirmed that his department has taken proactive steps by appointing an agricultural attaché in Washington to address trade issues and smooth over concerns regarding biosecurity and market access for South African agricultural products.

The role of the DA in the Government of National Unity

The interview also delved into the DA’s role within the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the pressures mounting on the party to withdraw. Some critics argue that the DA should exit the coalition to force a political reset, but Steenhuisen made it clear that his party remains committed to staying as long as it can push its economic growth and job creation agenda.

“We will leave the GNU if we are prevented from being part of the growth and jobs agenda,” he said. “The moment we’re prevented from doing that, we will have to leave.”

He pointed to key policy issues—such as the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme and the proposed Expropriation Bill—as potential deal-breakers for the DA. If policies that threaten economic stability and private sector investment are pushed through, he indicated that his party would have no choice but to reconsider its participation in the GNU.

However, Steenhuisen dismissed the idea that leaving the coalition would automatically lead to a more favorable political landscape. “The moment the DA withdraws, the ANC will seek common ground with the EFF and MK party, giving them a parliamentary majority,” he warned. “Then we will see a full-scale tilt towards radical populism and Chávez-style economics.”

A call for strategic engagement

Amidst the brewing storm between South Africa and the US, Steenhuisen sees an opportunity for a diplomatic reset. “If this is about negotiation, then we can definitely play in that space,” he said. He urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage directly with his American counterpart, potentially leveraging South Africa’s strategic importance to secure a better deal.

He also expressed optimism that the likely appointment of Joel Pollak—a South African-born journalist with deep knowledge of the country—as the new US ambassador could serve as a bridge between the two nations. “Regardless of where he’s from, I think Pollak would want to position the United States as a partner in South Africa’s growth and jobs agenda,” he said.

Managing the coalition and economic reforms

Steenhuisen acknowledged that making the GNU work is no easy task, with coalition partners frequently clashing over policy direction. However, he stressed that constructive dialogue remains the best way forward, particularly when it comes to managing controversial legislation like the Expropriation Bill.

“The bill is not perfect, and that’s why we’ve committed to going to court to challenge its contradictions,” he said. He assured South Africans that there would be no “land grabs” under the DA’s watch and that his party would work to ensure that property rights remain protected.

On economic policy, Steenhuisen made it clear that his party would fight against any initiatives that threaten investor confidence. He cited concerns over a potential bailout for state-owned logistics giant Transnet, stating that the DA would only support such a move if it was tied to structural reforms and public-private partnerships.

Conclusion: Seizing the opportunity for a reset

Despite the challenges, Steenhuisen remains committed to a pragmatic approach in both domestic and international politics. “We can reset relations with the US, but we need cool heads to prevail,” he said. “It’s not in America’s interest to have a bad relationship with South Africa, just as it’s not in South Africa’s interest to have a bad relationship with the US.”

In a world of shifting alliances and economic uncertainty, Steenhuisen is positioning himself as a voice of reason—urging South Africa’s leaders to “box clever” rather than provoke unnecessary conflict. As tensions simmer, his call for diplomacy over posturing may prove crucial in shaping the country’s future economic trajectory.

