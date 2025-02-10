BN Briefing: Cronje on US sanctions risk; Trump’s olive branch to Afrikaners; Neil de Beer; and more

South Africa faces potential U.S. sanctions over alleged ties to Iran, while the DA’s role in the national unity government sparks disillusionment. Trump’s reported refugee offer to Afrikaners gains traction, and tensions in the DRC persist. Insights on LIV Golf, MicroStrategy’s success, and market shifts on today’s BizNews Briefing.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Briefing highlights: ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Growing risk of sanctions against South Africa

Political analyst Dr. Frans Cronje warns that the ANC’s confrontational stance toward former U.S. President Donald Trump may lead to 1985-style sanctions. He highlights concerns about South Africa’s potential involvement in enabling Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The full interview is available on BizzNews TV.

DA’s political challenges

Dr. Cronje also discusses the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) struggles within the government of national unity. He notes that many DA supporters feel disillusioned by the party’s positioning.

Trump’s offer to Afrikaners

Social media has been abuzz over Trump’s reported offer of refugee status to Afrikaners. While some dismiss the idea, Neil Diamond, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., suggests there is genuine interest among many South Africans seeking a fast track into the U.S. due to its strong economy and freedoms.

Conflict in the DRC

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains tense. The Economist, interviewed the leader of the M23 rebel group, which recently overpowered the South African National Defence Force. The full insights are available on BizNews.com.

Golfing world developments

Peace appears to be emerging between the major golfing organizations. LIV Golf’s new CEO, Scott O’Neill, shared insights with Bloomberg, with former President Trump playing an interesting role in these developments.

BizNews portfolio success

The BizNews portfolio has performed exceptionally well over the past decade, with MicroStrategy proving to be a standout investment. Initially comprising 2% of the portfolio, it grew to 10% before being sold, with proceeds reinvested into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The Financial Times explores how MicroStrategy’s strategy has inspired a wave of imitators.

Read also: