BN Briefing: Trump’s Ukraine peace plan; Cyril’s “delusional” SONA; Rob Hersov; Musk’s Grok 3; and more

In this BizNews Briefing: Aaron Banks discusses Nigel Farage’s rising influence in UK politics, Donald Trump claims he’ll bring peace to Ukraine “within weeks,” and Athol Trollip slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA as “delusional.” Rob Hersov weighs in on big business backing ANC policies, and Elon Musk teases the launch of Grok 3, his “scary smart” AI. Join host Alec Hogg for insights into the biggest stories of the moment.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: