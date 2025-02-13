Meet Prince Mashele – Integris, Independent; Antidote to confusion-wracked SA

The emergence of public intellectual Prince Mashele as a voice of reason continues gathering momentum. A voracious reader and writer, his assessment of political developments is prized both locally and abroad. He spent an hour with BizNews editor Alec Hogg unpacking matters of a personal and professional nature. The result is a moment of clarity for those seeking context on the chaos being wrought by political leaders who are wanting. Mashele is a late inclusion in the lineup of presenters for BNC#7.

In a wide-ranging and deeply insightful conversation with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, political analyst and author Prince Mashele laid bare his views on South Africa’s political landscape, the failures of leadership, and the necessity of intellectual rigour in shaping the country’s future. From his personal philosophy of relentless reading to his take on the ANC’s decline, Mashele’s analysis offered a stark yet hopeful outlook on what lies ahead.

The power of reading and writing

Mashele attributes much of his intellectual formation to an insatiable appetite for reading. “There is hardly a day that goes by without me reading a book,” he told Hogg, citing figures like Bertrand Russell, Francis Fukuyama, and Karl Marx as major influences. He emphasized that reading sharpens the mind and is a prerequisite for leadership, a principle he believes is sorely lacking in South Africa’s current political class.

Writing for the Presidency

A former speechwriter for President Thabo Mbeki, Mashele recalled his time in government with a mix of pride and nostalgia. “Mbeki is one of our best political thinkers,” he said, praising the former president’s intellectual depth. In contrast, he lamented the poor quality of speeches delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, suggesting that his team of speechwriters lacks the ability to craft compelling, memorable messages that provide a clear vision for South Africa.

The Herman Mashaba biography controversy

Mashele addressed the controversy surrounding his unauthorized biography of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, a project that drew significant media attention. He explained that the book was his own initiative, sparked by global political trends that saw outsiders—like Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine—disrupt traditional power structures.

Seeking financial backing for the project, Mashele recounted how Mashaba himself offered a loan, which eventually turned into direct funding. “I told him that I must have the final say on the book, and he agreed,” he said. Despite critics accusing him of lacking transparency, Mashele stands by the work, calling it one of his proudest intellectual achievements.

The political landscape: ActionSA’s mistakes and the ANC’s future

Mashele did not mince words about Mashaba’s political trajectory, asserting that ActionSA is unlikely to survive long-term due to strategic missteps. “He made a terrible mistake politically,” Mashele argued, pointing to Mashaba’s decision to enter a coalition with the ANC in Tshwane—a direct contradiction of his founding principle to remove the ANC from power. This, Mashele believes, alienated his core supporters and weakened his political credibility.

Turning to the ANC, Mashele predicted that Ramaphosa will not complete his term. “The ANC has developed a culture of removing its leaders before their time is up,” he explained. He envisions an anti-GNU (Government of National Unity) faction emerging within the ANC, which will remove Ramaphosa and seek to reintegrate factions from the MK Party and EFF. “That could bring the ANC back to the lower 50% mark in elections, but it won’t be sustainable,” he noted.

The rise and fragility of the MK Party

Discussing former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, Mashele warned that it is not a long-term threat to South African democracy. “If Zuma is removed from the picture, there will be a massive leadership fight,” he stated. He likened the party’s structure to that of the EFF, which performs well in proportional representation but struggles in ward-based elections due to a lack of credible local leadership. Mashele predicted that MK’s initial success in 2024 would not be replicated in municipal elections, as seen in the recent by-election losses in KwaZulu-Natal.

Will South Africa become Zimbabwe?

Amid rising concerns that South Africa is on the path to collapse, Mashele dismissed comparisons to Zimbabwe. Instead, he argued, the country is more likely to follow Nigeria’s trajectory—chaotic and corrupt, but still functional. “There are two states in South Africa,” he said, “a public state that has collapsed, and a private state that works.” He pointed to thriving private hospitals, schools, and infrastructure as evidence that South Africa still has the foundation for recovery, provided the right leadership emerges.

The search for new leadership

When asked about his own political ambitions, Mashele remained noncommittal but did not rule out future involvement. “If a credible group of South Africans approached me and asked for help in rescuing this country, I would consider it,” he said. However, he stressed that any successful political movement must have a long-term vision, focusing on cultivating a new generation of educated, competent leaders.

A country worth saving

Despite the dysfunction in South Africa’s political system, Mashele remains optimistic. “This country can be fixed,” he asserted. “The infrastructure is still here; we just need leadership to clean up the mess.” Drawing inspiration from global success stories like Singapore and South Korea, he believes that South Africa’s recovery is not only possible but inevitable—if the right steps are taken.

As South Africa approaches a crucial election cycle, Mashele’s insights serve as a sobering yet hopeful reminder that while the country faces immense challenges, its fate is far from sealed. Leadership, vision, and intellectual rigor will determine whether South Africa can rise above its political malaise or continue its slide into dysfunction. The choice, he suggests, lies in the hands of the people.

