Sports Show: Joel Stransky – the story behind THAT ’95 drop goal; the state of rugby; and his URC predictions

In this week’s episode of the BizNews Sports Show, Springbok legend and 1995 Rugby World Cup matchwinner Joel Stransky shares insights on rugby, from his iconic 1995 World Cup drop goal to the current state of the game. He discusses Wales’ struggles, Ireland’s rise, and his URC predictions. Plus, he talks about his charity, LumoHawk, and his upcoming Absa Cape Epic challenge.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.

Listen here

BizNews Reporter

Springbok legend and 1995 Rugby World Cup hero Joel Stransky joined the BizNews Sports Show for an in-depth discussion on rugby, his charity work, and his thoughts on the United Rugby Championship (URC). Ever the humble sportsman, Stransky reflected on his career, shared his insights on the modern game, and made some bold predictions for the upcoming URC fixtures. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Looking back: 1995 and the drop goal that united a nation

Few moments in South African sporting history are as iconic as Stransky’s drop goal in extra time that sealed the Springboks’ victory over the All Blacks in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final. Reflecting on that moment, Stransky recalled how he called an audible mid-play, overriding captain Francois Pienaar’s original move.

“The All Blacks had studied us well,” Stransky said. “I could see they were loading the blindside, anticipating our move. I spotted a gap, and the seed of the drop goal had already been planted by Kitch Christie. I knew I had to take it.”

That singular moment changed South African rugby history, but Stransky remains modest about it. “We were just young players trying to win a World Cup,” he said. “Madiba did the real work in uniting the country.”

Wales in decline and the changing landscape of rugby

Stransky didn’t hold back in his analysis of Welsh rugby, which has been struggling with 14 straight defeats. He believes the country’s rugby governance is stuck in the past, with outdated leadership preventing progress.

“As long as you are not moving forward off the field, you can never move forward on the field,” he stated. “Look at South Africa—whether you like the administrators or not, they have kept things professional and controversy-free. Welsh rugby is the opposite right now.”

He also noted that other sports, such as football and basketball, are attracting young Welsh athletes, further depleting the talent pool. With financial struggles compounding the issue, Stransky fears that Wales may be in for a long period of mediocrity.

Ireland’s growth and Scotland’s challenges

Discussing the recent Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland, Stransky praised Ireland’s structured approach, likening them to the Springboks in how they dominate key moments in games.

“Ireland just keep coming at you,” he explained. “They wear you down and then strike at the perfect moment.”

Conversely, he highlighted Scotland’s lack of a standout feature. “They’re good across the board, but they don’t have that one dominant area to rely on when under pressure.”

He also weighed in on Ireland’s fly-half situation, stating that youngster Sam Prendergast should be given the long-term opportunity to develop. “They need to stick with him and let him grow, just like Rassie Erasmus did with our Springboks,” he suggested.

URC predictions: Bulls on the rise, Stormers in trouble?

With the URC resuming, Stransky turned his attention to the weekend’s fixtures, including two massive South African derbies.

Lions vs. Stormers

The Stormers have had a rough time, struggling with injuries and consistency. Meanwhile, the Lions have been playing exciting, high-energy rugby, defying expectations despite lacking big-name players.

“The Lions play a brand of rugby that suits their resources,” Stransky said. “At home, they’re very tough to beat, and the Stormers are on a bad run. I think the Lions will win, possibly by more than three points.”

Bulls vs. Sharks

Stransky was confident that the Bulls would dominate at Loftus Versfeld, particularly given the Sharks’ injury woes.

“The Bulls are playing with confidence. They won away last week, and at home, they’ll be even tougher. The Sharks have made some interesting selection changes, but no Eben Etzebeth is a massive loss,” he said. “I’m calling a Bulls win.”

Quickfire URC predictions

Edinburgh vs. Zebre: “Edinburgh by 25.”

“Edinburgh by 25.” Ospreys vs. Leinster: “Leinster to win, but not by as much as expected. Maybe 15 points.”

“Leinster to win, but not by as much as expected. Maybe 15 points.” Benetton vs. Ulster: “This could be an upset. If Benetton’s Italian players are rested, Ulster might win. Otherwise, Benetton by 10.”

“This could be an upset. If Benetton’s Italian players are rested, Ulster might win. Otherwise, Benetton by 10.” Cardiff vs. Connacht: “Connacht by 12 to 15. Galway is a tough place to win.”

“Connacht by 12 to 15. Galway is a tough place to win.” Munster vs. Scarlets: “Munster should win.”

“Munster should win.” Dragons vs. Glasgow Warriors: “Glasgow by 7 in a tight, possibly boring game.”

LumoHawk: Changing lives one pair of glasses at a time

Beyond rugby, Stransky remains dedicated to his charity, LumoHawk, which provides eye care for underprivileged children. The organization screens children’s eyesight, provides prescription glasses, and even facilitates surgeries when needed.

“The impact goes beyond just giving a child glasses,” he explained. “It changes their confidence, stops bullying, and improves their education. It’s incredible to see the transformation.”

As he prepares for his 14th Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race, Stransky is not only pushing his own limits but also raising awareness for this vital cause.

Final thoughts

Joel Stransky’s insights into rugby remain as sharp as ever. Whether analyzing the state of international teams, making URC predictions, or working to improve young lives, his influence extends far beyond that famous drop goal in 1995.

With his eye on the game and his heart in the right place, Stransky continues to be a legend—both on and off the field.

Read also: