Tim ‘Eggchasers’ Cocker: Rugby’s universal values; Champions Cup magic; and his love for SA

In this week’s episode of the BizNews Sports Show, co-hosts Rory Steyn and Patrick Kidd welcome Tim Cocker, the man behind the popular YouTube channel and podcast, Eggchasers Rugby. Cocker shares his unique journey in rugby media, discussing the universal values of the sport that resonate with fans, especially in South Africa. Cocker also reflects on his experiences during the 2023 Rugby World Cup and explains why the Investec Champions Cup holds such significance for European rugby enthusiasts. To close off, Cocker gives his predictions for the upcoming Champions Cup round of 16 as well as the United Rugby Championship fixtures this weekend. Don’t miss this insightful conversation.

Tim Cocker, the engaging host of the Eggchasers Rugby YouTube channel and podcast, joined co-hosts Rory Steyn and Patrick Kidd on the BizNews Sports Show. This episode provided a captivating glimpse into Cocker’s journey in rugby media and his deep connection with South African fans.

A warm welcome to Tim Cocker

The episode kicked off with Rory Steyn expressing his excitement about having Tim on board, humorously referring to him as “Tim Eggchaser,” a name that resonates with many South African rugby enthusiasts. Steyn highlighted how Cocker’s balanced and respectful approach to discussing rugby has garnered him a significant following in South Africa, especially during the recent Rugby World Cup in France. Cocker acknowledged the warmth he experienced during his visit to South Africa, quoting an adage often attributed to Hemingway: “If you get the chance to visit two continents in your life, go to Africa twice.”

The universal values of rugby

As the conversation progressed, Cocker delved into why his podcast resonates so strongly with South African supporters. He emphasised that rugby embodies universal values and a mindset that transcends borders. Cocker recounted his experience at Loftus Versfeld during a tense test match between South Africa and Ireland, describing the electric atmosphere and fierce competition. However, he noted that once the game concluded, mutual respect among fans prevailed. Cocker likened his podcasting style to having a casual conversation in a rugby club or bar, inviting listeners to join him in discussing their shared love for the sport. This inclusive atmosphere is a hallmark of rugby culture, where camaraderie and respect thrive even amidst rivalries.

Cocker’s rugby background and media journey

Tim Cocker shared insights into his background, revealing that he was the first in his family to play rugby. After moving to Newbury in England, he found a sense of belonging within the local rugby community. His passion for rugby grew alongside his career as a radio presenter, which eventually led him to sports media. After years of working as a radio presenter and covering rugby at a professional level, Cocker faced uncertainty when his broadcasting job ended. This pivotal moment prompted him to create Eggchasers, allowing him to share his love for rugby on his own terms. He embarked on a journey during the 2023 Rugby World Cup that turned out to be transformative.

The evolution of Eggchasers

When asked about the growth of Egg Chasers, Cocker explained that while some videos have unexpectedly gone viral, success has primarily been about consistent effort and incremental improvements. He emphasized that building an audience requires dedication and perseverance—traits that resonate with anyone striving for success.The name “Egg Chasers” originated as a tongue-in-cheek term used by football fans in the UK to refer to rugby players. Cocker embraced this label with humor while creating content that appeals to both rugby aficionados and newcomers alike.

Understanding the Champions Cup

A significant part of their discussion centred on the Investec Champions Cup, which remains less familiar to South African fans despite its rich history in European rugby. Cocker elaborated on how this competition has evolved over 30 years, showcasing intense club-level matches that rival even the most storied rivalries in Super Rugby. Cocker noted that South African teams are still acclimating to this competition’s ethos due to geographical distance from their European counterparts. He expressed optimism that as South African teams continue participating in these high-stakes matches, fans will begin to appreciate the depth and history behind them.

Conclusion: A shared love for rugby

The interview concluded with reflections on how rugby fosters connections among people across different cultures. Tim Cocker’s insights into the sport’s universal values resonate deeply with fans worldwide, particularly those in South Africa who cherish their rich rugby heritage. As he prepares for future visits back to South Africa with his family, it’s evident that Cocker is not just an observer but an integral part of the global rugby community—a sentiment echoed throughout this engaging discussion. This episode serves as a reminder of how sport can unite individuals from diverse backgrounds through shared experiences and mutual respect—a theme that will undoubtedly continue to thrive within the world of rugby.

