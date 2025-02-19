BN Briefing: Trump urged to exit SA from AGOA and cut all ties, Iran has NO nuclear energy for SA.

In today’s BizNews Briefing, we discuss the letter from US Congress members urging President Trump to cut diplomatic ties with South Africa and remove it from AGOA. SA Chamber of Commerce (USA) President Neil Diamond weighs in on the implications. We also explore SA’s nuclear energy outlook, the rise of small modular reactors, and key expectations for the SA Budget, including potential VAT changes.

