SA’s economic lifeline at risk: AGOA, U.S. tensions, and the high-stakes fallout – Neil Diamond

As tensions between South Africa and the United States reach boiling point, the prospect of losing AGOA benefits and even diplomatic ties looms large. With billions of dollars in trade and thousands of jobs on the line, Neil Diamond, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., breaks down the economic and political stakes in an exclusive BizNews interview. Can diplomatic efforts salvage the relationship before irreversible damage is done?

The relationship between South Africa and the United States has reached a precarious point, with escalating tensions threatening to upend economic and diplomatic ties. At the center of the turmoil is a letter from four U.S. Congress members urging President Donald Trump to review relations with South Africa, potentially removing the country from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and even severing diplomatic ties.

Speaking to BizNews, Neil Diamond, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., warned of the severe consequences such actions could have on South Africa’s economy and stability.

A Cold Shoulder from the White House

Despite repeated attempts by the South African government to engage with U.S. officials, including President Trump, these efforts have reportedly been met with silence. According to Diamond, the lack of response is less about South Africa specifically and more about broader shifts in U.S. foreign policy. “President Trump has been focused on restructuring trade policies, pushing for fairer tariffs, and reassessing international commitments, from NATO to foreign aid,” he explained.

However, the implications for South Africa are significant. The Chamber has been vocal in urging the South African government to reach out to their U.S. counterparts to stabilize relations. Still, as Diamond noted, the presence of peripheral voices fueling tensions has made meaningful dialogue difficult.

The Dire Consequences of an AGOA Exit

AGOA, a key trade framework allowing duty-free exports from eligible African countries to the U.S., has been instrumental in sustaining South Africa’s manufacturing sector. The country has been one of AGOA’s biggest beneficiaries, with industries such as automotive manufacturing, aeronautics, and small and medium enterprises heavily relying on the agreement.

“If South Africa loses AGOA benefits, we could see a reduction of between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in annual exports,” Diamond stated. The South African Reserve Bank projected 1.8% economic growth in 2025, but the loss of AGOA could lead to economic contraction, if not outright recession.

The automotive industry alone, a major employer, could suffer devastating job losses. While estimates vary, Diamond suggested that at least 50,000 jobs would be at risk. “The economic and social consequences would be enormous, with a potential ripple effect across multiple sectors,” he added.

The Growing Diplomatic Rift

Beyond trade, the possibility of the U.S. cutting diplomatic ties with South Africa is also on the table, albeit unlikely. “The U.S. and South Africa have historically been strong allies,” Diamond emphasized. “South Africa is the U.S.’s largest trading partner in Africa, and America is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner globally.”

However, recent geopolitical tensions—including South Africa’s longstanding relationship with Iran and its support for a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice—have added fuel to the fire. These actions have not gone unnoticed by Washington, where they have been cited as contributing factors to the strained relationship.

While Diamond avoided delving into the political debate, he acknowledged that South Africa’s foreign policy decisions may not always align with U.S. strategic interests. “We encourage the South African government to engage in dialogue with the U.S., but at the same time, the U.S. must allow South Africa the space to navigate its international relationships,” he said.

Can the Relationship Be Repaired?

Despite the current turbulence, Diamond remains hopeful that relations between the two nations can be mended. “Diplomatic crises happen every day around the world, and they can be resolved,” he noted. The key, he argued, is for South Africa and the U.S. to turn down the heat, engage in constructive discussions, and refocus on shared economic interests.

With South Africa’s economic future hanging in the balance, there is an urgent need for leadership on both sides to prioritize resolution over rhetoric. The alternative—economic hardship, job losses, and potential diplomatic isolation—is a risk the country cannot afford to take.

For now, all eyes are on Pretoria and Washington to see whether they can bridge the widening gap before it’s too late.

