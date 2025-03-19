The making of Neil de Beer – ‘brother’ shares story behind SA’s fearless activist

UIM president Neil de Beer’s hugely popular Sunday Show with Chris Steyn has catapulted the former intelligence operative into the public limelight – skyrocketing demand for a five-year-old book. In this interview, De Beer’s ‘brother’ Bradley Steyn (no relation to Chris), who wrote ‘Undercover With Mandela’s Spies’, shares stories of their adventures and offers unique insights into the murky world they emerged from. He spoke about De Beer, white supremacists, SA’s transition to democracy, the ANC, Chris Hani, Donald Trump and much more in this fascinating interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

South Africa’s complex history has produced many remarkable stories of transformation, resilience, and unexpected political evolution. One such story is that of Bradley Steyn (no relation to Chris), a former covert operative who risked his life infiltrating white supremacist groups on behalf of the ANC. In an interview with Alec Hogg, Steyn discussed his book, Undercover with Mandela’s Spies, his deep bond with political figure Neil de Beer, and his concerns about the country’s current trajectory.

A brotherhood forged in turbulence

Steyn’s relationship with Neil de Beer, the leader of the United Independent Movement (UIM), dates back to their days as nightclub security figures turned undercover operatives during South Africa’s transition to democracy. As Steyn describes it, they were “raarige breakers,” men who found themselves in dangerous and morally complex situations but ultimately chose to use their skills in service of a greater cause. Their bond was cemented through shared experiences of extreme peril—most notably, an assassination attempt on de Beer’s life, where Steyn intervened and miraculously survived due to a gun misfire.

Steyn speaks of de Beer with immense admiration, referring to him as a brother and mentor. “Neil is a dynamic individual,” he says. “He’s not a couch potato like many others who criticize him—he’s out there doing something.” Despite de Beer’s battle with stage four lung cancer, Steyn believes he remains unwavering in his mission to effect change, even suggesting that he would make “a phenomenal president.”

Parallels with Gayton McKenzie and the unconventional leaders of South Africa

Steyn draws a striking comparison between de Beer and another political figure—Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Both men, he notes, have walked unconventional paths, gaining influence not through elite political networks but through lived experiences that resonate with ordinary South Africans. “Many people in this country live below the poverty line, struggling daily to provide for their families,” he explains. “They relate to leaders who have faced the harshest realities and emerged stronger.”

This relatability, he argues, is why figures like McKenzie and de Beer continue to rise in influence, despite lacking the conventional political pedigree. “They’ve seen what happens behind the shadows in this country,” he says. “They understand the real struggles people face and are not afraid to call out corruption and hypocrisy.”

De Beer’s political journey and the harsh realities of power

While de Beer’s UIM did not secure enough votes in the 2024 election to enter parliament, his popularity has not gone unnoticed. Steyn speculates that major political parties—including the ANC, DA, Freedom Front Plus, and Patriotic Alliance—are likely considering him for a role. Yet, he acknowledges the complexities of political manoeuvring. “Neil is morally and ethically sound,” he insists. “He’s not the kind of politician who flip-flops on issues. Any decision he makes will be based on whether he can genuinely bring about legislative change.”

Steyn also reflects on de Beer’s past affiliation with the ANC—a party he himself supported for years. He recalls a pivotal moment when a former presidential advisor bluntly told them that de Beer’s political ambitions within the ANC were futile because of his race. “That broke Neil’s heart,” he admits, adding that this rejection was a catalyst for de Beer launching his own political movement.

Despite his disillusionment with the ANC’s current state, Steyn still reveres the party’s founding ideals—the ANC of Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, and Chris Hani. He laments how corruption and internal factionalism have eroded those principles, leading South Africa into a state of economic and political turmoil.

The power of truth and the risk of exposing it

Steyn’s book, Undercover with Mandela’s Spies, pulls back the curtain on a hidden chapter of South Africa’s past. It details the dangerous work he and his comrades undertook, including infiltrating groups like the World Apartheid Movement (WAM) and the paramilitary structures plotting against Nelson Mandela’s life. “People from a clandestine or covert intelligence background don’t usually write books like this,” he admits. “We take our secrets to the grave.”

Yet, he felt compelled to tell the stories of men who put their lives on the line—figures like Jeremy Vearey, Andre Lincoln, and Peter Jacobs—who have since faced persecution for exposing corruption within law enforcement and intelligence structures. “These are passionate patriots,” he says. “I wanted to document what they endured and what they stood for.”

He also highlights an alarming global trend: the resurgence of far-right ideologies and political misinformation. Drawing comparisons between the extremist groups he infiltrated in South Africa and the rise of radical movements in the U.S., he warns that history could be repeating itself. “What we saw in America with Trump’s rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol is eerily similar to the tactics we witnessed in right-wing groups here,” he cautions. “The manipulation of public sentiment, the use of misinformation—it’s a dangerous game.”

South Africa at a crossroads

Looking to the present, Steyn expresses concern over South Africa’s trajectory. He describes the country as “on a cliff edge,” grappling with economic decline, corruption, and a growing disconnect between political leadership and the people. He criticizes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s slow response to corruption, juxtaposing it with his appeals to the United Nations for international funding. “One moment, he’s telling the world South Africa is thriving. The next, he’s begging for financial aid,” Steyn says. “The contradiction is staggering.”

Yet, despite his critiques, Steyn remains hopeful. He sees potential in South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) and believes that strong, principled leaders—whether inside or outside mainstream politics—could still steer the country in the right direction. “Now is not the time for division,” he says. “We need to put aside racial and political differences and focus on solutions.”

His closing words reflect his unwavering commitment to the country he once had to flee. After years in exile in the United States, he has returned home, determined to contribute in any way he can. “My brother-in-law was murdered on our family farm,” he shares. “That tragedy, among others, has fueled my resolve to fight for a better South Africa.”

For Bradley Steyn, the battle against injustice is far from over. Whether through his writing, activism, or support for leaders like Neil de Beer, his mission remains the same: to hold power to account and to ensure that South Africa’s hard-won democracy does not go to waste.

