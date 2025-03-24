BN Briefing – Ramaphosa: China key to SA trade; Citi: SA should exit AGOA rather than be expelled

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, Citi economist Gina Schoeman suggests South Africa should exit AGOA preemptively, minimizing economic impact but warning of risks to the automotive sector. Russell Lamberti emphasizes broad diplomatic ties. WeBuyCars’ CEO reflects on the company’s JSE success, while fund manager Sean Peche shares concerns about the US economy and Tesla’s decline.

