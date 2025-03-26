BN Briefing: Trump picks MAGA activist for Pretoria; RWJ on ANC’s continued decline; Prince Mashele warns GNU

by

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, political heavyweight Tony Leon on news of White House’s surprise pick as its new Ambassador to Pretoria; RW Johnson unpacks why the ANC’s long slide won’t end until its policies align with what voters want; Prince Mashele explains why GNU members must vasbyt for the greater good; The growing chasm between retail and professional investors; why Tesla shares are bucking bad news; and Ninety One founder Hendrik du Toit from Hong Kong on where the world is heading.

