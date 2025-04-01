BN Briefing: DA holds no-VAT line; Hersov on targeted sanctions; Banks on Trump; RIP Willem vd Merwe

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing DA finance spokesman Mark Burke explains why the party isn’t budging on the ANC’s proposed 0.5% rise in VAT; Rob Hersov rips into corrupt politicians and whether the scales are finally falling from South African eyes; Reform insider and West of England mayoral candidate Arron Banks provides unique insights on the White House’s plans for Africa; Donald Trump hosts Kid Rock, smashes long-time concert ticket abuse; and RIP sporting surgical superstar Dr Willem vd Merwe.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: