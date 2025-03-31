BNC#7: Arron Banks – Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and where South Africa falls into the shifting geopolitical landscape

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, the UK’s largest-ever political funder (of Brexit), Arron Banks, delivered a hard-hitting keynote on political disruption. He criticised South Africa’s political status quo, argued that a reform movement could upend the ANC and DA, and highlighted Trump’s unorthodox but effective leadership style. Banks also explored the geopolitical chess game between the US, China, and Russia, predicting a major shift in Africa’s global influence. With topics ranging from economic nationalism to artificial intelligence, his speech painted a picture of a world in rapid transformation.

Following his keynote speech, Arron Banks engaged in a candid Q&A session with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, addressing a range of topics with his characteristic directness. The discussion touched on the evolving political landscape, the role of media, and the impact of Brexit, while also delving into business, governance, and international relations. Banks provided insights into key challenges facing the UK and offered his perspective on navigating political and economic uncertainty.

