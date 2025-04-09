BN Briefing: Suddenly it’s real, 30% Trump Tariffs here – advice for exporters, importers, investors

The first shots have been fired in Donald Trump’s trade war as hefty duties on American imports apply from today. In this episode of the BizNews Briefing we ask what the country needs to do to avoid becoming roadkill and tap into expert opinion on what it means for South Africans – those who make goods; import them; work for international traders; and investors on the JSE. Featuring powerful insights from Washington-based Joshua Meservey; local lawyer Matthew Pool and investment gurus Piet Viljoen and Sean Peche.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: