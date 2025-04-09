Matthew Pool: Why SA businesses should prepare for a long war now that Trump’s 30% Tariffs are here

The opening salvo was fired today in what promises to be a long and destructive Trade War between Donald Trump’s USA and the rest of the world. South African motor vehicles are subjected to a 25% across the board tariff, while agricultural and most other products sold into the US will from today attract 30% customs duty. Matthew Pool, who is legal firm Webber Wentzel’s partner for international trade, explains that with few exceptions, this is very bad news for South African exporters and unlikely to be reversed anytime soon. He provides context in this interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Alec Hogg (00:05.976):

Well, when friends of Rob Hersov drop me lines, I usually listen. A friend of his, who was a partner at Webber Wentzel and recently retired, said, “You’ve got to talk to this brilliant guy in our firm, called Matthew Poole.” So here we are. We’re going to find out from Matthew exactly what’s going on with the Trump tariffs as they affect South Africa. These are questions that many in business, and not just in business, are very interested in getting insights on.

Alec Hogg (00:37.538):

So, Matthew, you come with quite a bit of a billing, and we anticipate some brilliant insights from you. Just maybe by way of background, you are a partner at Webber Wentzel and have focused on international trade. Why? What drew you to that area?

Matthew Pool (00:53.832):

Well, thanks, Alec. Let’s hope I can live up to such a high standard. I was actually quite fortunate about 10 years ago. We have a random assignment process at Webbers, and my first out-of-university task was to be assigned to the international trade team. I found it to be quite a unique combination of economics and law, which I really enjoyed. And that’s pretty much all I’ve done for the last 10 years.

Alec Hogg (01:26.914):

What kind of work do you do? I suppose you can’t really get too specific about your clients, but maybe you can give us a feel for the kind of work that keeps you occupied day to day.

Matthew Pool (01:38.578):

Sure. So, largely, what we deal with are applications by domestic industries. These industries are located in South Africa and our customs union partners—Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Namibia. It’s local industries facing significant import competition. These industries go to an agency called ITAC, the International Trade Administration Commission, and they say, “We’re suffering harm from imports. Is there anything our governments could do to offer us protection?” We assist either the domestic industries or in responding to importers or exporters by setting out the necessary information to ITAC so they can make an informed recommendation—should tariffs be raised or lowered?

Alec Hogg (02:31.798):

Is ITAC an international body?

Matthew Pool (02:34.682):

No, ITAC is an agency under DTIC (Department of Trade, Industry and Competition) within South Africa. It’s the investigative body for the Southern African Customs Union, which includes South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Namibia. ITAC conducts the investigation, and then a decision is made on what common external tariff should apply.

Alec Hogg (02:59.15):

So, this is your world when Donald Trump changed everything with the Trump tariffs that came in earlier this week. Did you have to burn the midnight oil, or were you anticipating a lot of what actually happened?

Matthew Pool (03:13.746):

We knew, for better or worse, that something was going to happen. He had made that quite clear in the weeks leading up to it. What no one knew, up until the moment he started his press conference, was exactly what form this would take. We were eagerly anticipating that press conference. And I think we can all collectively say it went a lot further than anyone was expecting. There was a bit of scrambling just to get to grips with exactly what was going to be covered by these duties.

Alec Hogg (03:51.884):

I’ve been told that you should not take Trump literally, but take him seriously. If you take him literally, it looks chaotic with these huge tariffs being imposed. Forget about the rest of the world. Let’s just focus on South Africa. 30%—is that across the board, no matter if you’re a member of AGOA or if you have any special treatments? Or are there exceptions? In other words, are there some industries that can still breathe normally?

Matthew Pool (04:23.922):

There are some industries exempt from the 30%. Critical minerals, some pharmaceuticals, and other input products that the Americans have indicated they need to source from abroad. So, they’re not subject to these duties. Companies exporting to the United States would be well advised to check that list carefully because there’s a good chance, or at least a chance, that their products would be exempt. Unfortunately, AGOA preferences do not apply here. So, even though we continue to be a beneficiary of AGOA at this stage, it doesn’t affect the 30% tariff that we would be subject to.

Alec Hogg (05:10.394):

So, what’s the point of AGOA then, if you’re going to get a 30% tariff anyway?

Matthew Pool (05:15.72):

I think it’s a question a lot of people are asking. There is some residual benefit in that you’re not paying the duties that would ordinarily be paid, but that’s a small benefit compared to the extensive duties that have now been imposed.

Alec Hogg (05:35.512):

Matthew, who is going to be hardest hit in South Africa? We hear anecdotal evidence that, for instance, BMW exports half of its production into the US market. Are there any specific examples of industry sectors you can tell us about?

Matthew Pool (05:54.024):

The automotive sector is going to be heavily hit—not by this specific measure, but by the separate 25% automotive measure that’s been imposed across the board. Following that, a number of our agricultural industries, like citrus and macadamia nuts, which have benefited quite significantly under AGOA, will now be subject to the 30% duty and will no longer receive any benefit.

Alec Hogg (06:24.856):

So, the citrus farmers who were complaining earlier this week, asking Pretoria to intervene, mentioned that a whole lot of citrus was on the water, heading to the United States. But when it arrives, presumably, it just gets sent back, possibly rotting or unable to be sold. Is that a simplistic way of looking at it, or is there another way around it?

Matthew Pool (06:51.398):

If we’re talking literally, in terms of whether it was already on the water, provided it was on the water before 6 a.m. this morning, it would not be subject to these duties. The wording is that if you were on your final mode of transport before 6 a.m. today, you’re not subject to the duties. Anything on the water after 6 a.m. today will be subject to these duties.

Alec Hogg (07:18.168):

Sure. So, there’s some comfort there, at least. But looking to the future, what needs to happen for citrus exports, other agricultural exports, and motor vehicle exports to continue as they had in the past? Or is that now over?

Matthew Pool (07:36.796):

There are a couple of things industries generally need to be looking into. In terms of opportunities to continue exporting to the US, companies might look into exporting the product slightly earlier in the production process. That could lower the cost of the product leaving the country and thus reduce the amount of duty paid upon entry into the US. For some products, services are combined with the product pricing, which could potentially be split out. This way, you would have product-specific pricing, which attracts the duty, and the services—which are currently exempt—could fall outside the scope of the duty. Another opportunity, depending on the industry, is to consider shifting operations from a higher-tariff country to a lower-tariff country. For instance, in our case, if you could shift exports to Namibia, the duty is believed to be 21%, rather than 30%.

Alec Hogg (08:56.398):

I’d like to explore that a little more with you, because we ran a piece in the business briefing last night from the Financial Times, our partners in London, who said that consultants are already getting very busy looking at this. But when it comes back to South Africa itself, how many international companies, who had established operations here to take advantage of AGOA, are now going to reassess their situation? If AGOA is out the window and 30% duties are going to be applied to South Africa, which is what Trump wants—he wants American companies to go back home and manufacture in America—how does that impact things? Forget the economics for a moment. That’s where his thought process seems to be coming from. What I really want to know, and what our community would love to know, is if you work for an American company that is exporting products here and making them locally to export back to the US, or any other company for that matter, is it possible or likely that they would be closing up shop?

Matthew Pool (10:06.898):

I think it’s difficult to predict. I take your point about taking Trump seriously, but we also need to recognise that he has imposed and then rolled back tariffs in the past. So, what remains to be seen is how long these tariffs will be in force and whether there are opportunities to make concessions and lower those tariffs. It’s hard to predict the long-term impact.

Alec Hogg (10:42.922):

It sounds like it’s a bit of a game for some people, but if you work for these companies, it’s not a game at all. You might be losing your job.

Matthew Pool (10:52.4):

Yeah, for the people working for these companies, this is a very serious situation. It has quite significant implications for employees, both here and abroad.

Alec Hogg (11:07.318):

If I worked for BMW, for instance, I’d be a bit concerned because half of the products we’re producing are going into a market that’s suddenly going to slap a 25% duty on us. We won’t be competitive anymore, which means there will be an impact. Are people starting to look at those possibilities yet?

Matthew Pool (11:33.414):

Yes, I think a lot of people will be considering it. However, the question for many industries is whether the 25% tariff is being applied uniformly across all countries at the moment. The implication may simply be that BMWs and other foreign cars become more expensive in the US. In the short term, there won’t be immediate production opportunities in the US for these vehicles.

Alec Hogg (12:03.906):

But if I’m BMW and I’m looking at it sensibly, I would, if possible, relocate to a lower tariff geography than South Africa. Or is it uniform? Does it not matter if you’re sending a BMW from Europe, South Africa, or Taiwan—it’s the same tariff and duty?

Matthew Pool (12:26.056):

At the moment, on motor vehicles, it’s a uniform duty. So, for any country in the world, except America, it’s 25%.

Alec Hogg (12:30.849):

Okay.

Alec Hogg (12:36.014):

Wow. That’s going to make it difficult. I suppose the implication would be that people would either stop buying imported cars or buy fewer of them. Or maybe they’ll shift production to the US if that ever happens. It’s all a bit of a game, but one that involves people’s livelihoods and some long-term decisions. After all, as a business executive, you can’t just close a plant in one country and open one in another overnight. It takes a lot of planning and time to physically make that happen.

Matthew Pool (13:15.94):

Yeah, and I think that’s the key point in this narrative: the benefits of returning production to the United States are a medium-to-long-term opportunity. As you said, you can’t just walk in and turn on a factory. There are a lot of considerations with supply chains and other factors. So, it’s a very long-term goal if they’re looking to increase US production.

Alec Hogg (13:43.918):

We hear from the Americans that their intention is to have duty-free trade all over the world. So, if you’ve been charging us duties and you cut them down to zero, we’ll also have zero duties for you, and then we’ll have free trade, and everything will be hunky-dory. That’s the theory. But how much of that do you believe, being based in South Africa, given the tension we’ve seen between our government and the US administration?

Matthew Pool (14:11.784):

I think, to start broadly, what we notice is that many countries receiving these duties already have free trade agreements with the United States. These agreements mean they don’t charge duties on American products, and the US doesn’t charge duties on their products. But these countries were still subject to at least the 10% baseline and, in some cases, country-specific duties. So, this is broader than just countries still imposing tariffs on the US. And the difficulty for us, of course, is our specific issues with the US. But free trade agreements, generally, are very large and complex agreements that take years to negotiate and implement. So, free trade won’t happen overnight.

Alec Hogg (15:17.624):

So, when you advise your clients here, who clearly need help, what are you saying to them? Going back to the point you made earlier—and that the FT made yesterday—should they try to reduce the value of the product they’re exporting by taking out whatever costs they can? Marketing costs, consulting costs—just get it down to the bare minimum? Because they have to plan for these tariffs coming onto their products, at least in the short term.

Matthew Pool (15:48.358):

Yes, that’s one approach. But there’s also advice for companies producing in South Africa to start looking more medium- to long-term. They need to consider not only the implications on our exports to the US but also the impact this will have on our own market going forward.

So there is that, but there’s also advice for companies that are producing in South Africa to start looking a little more medium to long term on this, on what the implications are, not only on our exports to the United States, but what are going to be the implications in our own market that follow from this.

Alec Hogg (16:09.006)

Okay, and elaborate.

Matthew Pool (16:09.608)

So just to elaborate, what we can expect is that there will at least be a shift in the countries that are exporting to the United States. And if, in a particular industry, production does ramp up, there will be an overall decline in those exports going to the United States. So those exports will have to be looking for a new home.

So if countries were exporting to the United States and aren’t exporting there anymore, they’re going to start looking, possibly to the European Union, or possibly to other countries where they’re going to try and shift those volumes. So South Africa won’t necessarily be first in the list of countries they’ll be looking to, but the knock-on impact is going to likely be increased import volumes coming into our own country.

So if you’re a domestic producer in the SAKU region, it’s something to consider: what measures do we need to be looking at to protect our own market following this?

Alec Hogg (17:08.334)

And it can just… where does it end? It seems like there would be a knock-on effect there. Take Oslo Middle as an example and the saga that they’ve been going through on the whole protection or not of steel in South Africa. Would we see a similar kind of, in your view, similar kind of discussions being made on a range of industries now? And the point you make about exports from other countries being switched to new markets, including ours, which would have an obvious impact on domestic production.

Matthew Pool (17:47.56)

Sure, so I think it’s going to go quite broadly and across quite a wide range of industries. And certainly, if I was producing any product in South Africa, it’s something I’d be looking at. So it’s assessing the level of exposure currently to imports and then having a look at which of the possible protective measures might be available and starting down that process.

Alec Hogg (18:13.422)

What would you be advising Pretoria? That just seems like a tit-for-tat kind of approach. They’re putting up tariffs, so we must put up tariffs, and the Smoot-Hawley Act, we know when that came in in 1930, it sent the world into the Great Depression. It seems like we’re on a path — if the scenario that you’ve outlined now comes to fruition — we’re on a path for another Great Depression. And then it’s going to be… we’re going to have much bigger challenges than those that we might be looking at at the moment. How would you be advising Pretoria if you were called into the brains trust of the government of national unity?

Matthew Pool (18:55.336)

Sure, so I think it’s a little more nuanced than just a tit-for-tat in the way that South Africa approaches these. So if we look at the American approach, it’s very uniform: all products, all countries. South Africa takes a lot more of a focused approach in asking, do we have a particular industry here that we need to offer protection to?

There’s quite a lengthy, reasoned explanation for it. It also operates slightly differently in South Africa in that we wouldn’t be raising these duties particularly against the United States. We would be raising them depending on the duty, on a much broader, almost universal level for these particular industries. There is obviously — I mean, the historic precedent that we look to — that where everyone starts raising protection, in the end everyone does suffer. But I fear that in this case, we would be following the lead of raising protection, and if we are not the ones raising protection, quite possibly we’re going to be suffering more.

Alec Hogg (20:04.63)

And how would we be suffering more?

Matthew Pool (20:07.746)

So if we are the market that hasn’t raised protective barriers when every other market has, we’re going to be the primary target for imports.

Alec Hogg (20:17.858)

In other words, damping?

Matthew Pool (20:20.366)

It might be dumping. It could be so-called fair trade, just at volumes and prices that our domestic industries wouldn’t be able to compete with.

Alec Hogg (20:32.12)

So what happens in this scenario, the whole of this scenario, to the World Trade Organisation?

Matthew Pool (20:40.12)

So the World Trade Organisation is already in, as I’m sure you know, quite a difficult position at the moment. It has been now for a number of years, operating without its highest appellate body. So it is difficult for countries to raise and then fully settle their disputes at the WTO. So it will still be operating, it will still be trying to support its goal of a multilateral approach to trade, but it is more difficult when countries are acting independently.

Alec Hogg (21:20.504)

Matthew, this is a really gloomy scenario that you’ve painted for us. Is there any bright light? Is there any upside somewhere that some sense can be brought to bear?

Matthew Pool (21:33.896)

So I think the little bright light we would be looking for, I think in South Africa in particular, is going to sit within those industries and products that have been exempt. So a large portion of our minerals industry has been exempt there and will continue with their exports to the United States. And I think that’s where that bright light would sit.

Alec Hogg (22:02.702)

But outside of that, anything to do with manufacturing, in particular our motor industry, which we already subsidise as consumers very heavily with a 30% duty that we pay on any imported cars. So it’s not like we haven’t already been in a way subsidising, or the consumer hasn’t been subsidising, the motor sector. This surely would require a bit of a rethink there.

Matthew Pool (22:34.468)

If these tariffs remain in force for an extended period of time, it would probably require everything.

Alec Hogg (22:43.522)

So how are you seeing this all playing out? If, but yes, no. If you were to put your neck on the line and say, if we look back on this in a year’s time, there are some who say that it is a negotiating position by Donald Trump, that he’ll negotiate individually with countries, but he’s not too keen to be negotiating with South Africa. Certainly not the way things are standing at the moment. But how would you see this all working out? Maybe give us an upside and a downside.

Matthew Pool (23:15.89)

Sure, I think as you say, neck on the line, I think a year from now, it’s still probably going to have negative implications, particularly for us here in South Africa. I’m sure for many countries, in a year’s time, the negotiations will have negated those duties. I don’t think it will be all countries, and I’m not sure it will include us.

Alec Hogg (23:41.432)

So your recommendation then to your clients would be, look, there’s a hard position in Pretoria. Just prepare for the worst and try and do what you can, maybe set up an operation in Namibia to help a little, or some may be doing their best to try and get zero tariffs from their side. So I suppose there will be the outliers here, but if you’re running a business, you can’t just switch on and off the export tap.

You better start preparing for the worst if you’re South African.

Matthew Pool (24:16.431)

I think not just if you’re South African, I think if you’re based anywhere, you do need to start making those preparations. But I think it’s also a question of being as flexible as possible in your operations. This is a situation which does change, and he has, in his short time he has been in office for this term, changed position a number of times. So it’s a matter of keeping careful focus, keeping up to date on all the steps that are being taken in Washington and being ready to react as quickly as possible.

Alec Hogg (24:53.186)

And those exempt industries, you said minerals, is that pretty much all of our mineral exports, or are there any that are not going to benefit?

Matthew Pool (25:04.848)

So it is a large portion. It is not all of our mineral exports. Unfortunately, I don’t have the full list in front of me, but a large portion of our minerals. It’s also pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles, and some energy-related products that are exempt from that. So there is quite an extensive list. I mean, that’s the highlights, but there is quite an extensive list of excluded products.

Alec Hogg (25:27.586)

Matthew, just to close off with…

Alec Hogg (25:35.262)

Just to close off with, Sasol has got a huge operation in Louisiana, Lake Charles. In fact, when they were building it, they were the biggest foreign investor into the United States at that time. The Sasol share price has just tumbled along with most or many other stocks in the energy sector. Is there any benefit in this for a Sasol or a South African company that has got an operation — a manufacturing operation — in the United States, because from watching Donald Trump address the plenary in Davos in January this year, from listening to many of his officials, they want companies to come to America and to manufacture there. Now, Sasol’s there already. Would there be a benefit? Would it be an outlier in this case?

Matthew Pool (26:32.122)

So if you do have production facilities already operational in America, and in particular if you have facilities that have the capacity to expand quite rapidly, there is going to be an opportunity in this. You may face the difficulty a number of American companies are facing in sourcing components or input materials that do need to get sourced overseas.

But if you are able to expand and particularly rapidly expand your production in America, it’s definitely an opportunity for companies like that.

Alec Hogg (27:09.112)

Sadly, there are not too many South African companies outside of Sasol and think Sibanye Stillwater that are publicly well known with those facilities there. Matthew Poole is a partner at Webber Wentzel. Thanks for enlightening us. Even though the news is not great, who knows? We need to keep an eye on it, I think is the big message to come out of this conversation. And I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

