Dr Frans Cronje: Don’t rule out ANC/DA Parliamentary coalition after 2024 Election
In a return to the BizNews studio after spending much of the past four months on the road, Dr Frans Cronje of the Social Research Foundation provides an update on optimism he exuded last time. Bottom line: Cronje is still upbeat and hasn’t changed his view that the 2024 Election will be a positive watershed for the nation. In this interview he shares perspectives shaped by both on-the-ground research with voters and some uncharacteristic reform-minded actions by South Africa’s ruling political party. Cronje’s long-range forecast: A possible Parliamentary coalition between the ANC and its closest rival, the DA – rather than the more popularly predicted ANC/EFF combine. Fascinating and topical with SA’s Watershed election little over 500 days away. He spoke to Alec Hogg of BizNews.
Transcript of the interview with Dr Frans Cronje will be added as soon as it’s ready.
